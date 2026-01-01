Menu
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...

Yesli mozhesh, prosti...

Yesli mozhesh, prosti... 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 29 November 1984
Release date
29 November 1984 Russia 12+
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Yesli mozhesh, prosti..., If You Can, Forgive..., Jeśli możesz, wybacz..., Если можешь, прости...
Director
Aleksandr Itygilov
Cast
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Yury Kuzmenko
Olga Mateshko
Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
