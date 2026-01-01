Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
Yesli mozhesh, prosti...
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
29 November 1984
Release date
29 November 1984
Russia
12+
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Yesli mozhesh, prosti..., If You Can, Forgive..., Jeśli możesz, wybacz..., Если можешь, прости...
Director
Aleksandr Itygilov
Cast
Sergey Nikonenko
Lyubov Polishchuk
Yury Kuzmenko
Olga Mateshko
Oleg Tabakov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
