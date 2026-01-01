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Poster of Let Sleeping Cops Lie
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Let Sleeping Cops Lie
5.5

Let Sleeping Cops Lie

, 1988
Ne reveillez pas un flic qui dort
France / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Let Sleeping Cops Lie
5.5

Cast

Serge Reggiani
Le Stéphanois
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Eugéne Grindel
Raymond Gérôme
Cazalieres
Patrick Catalifo
Pèret
Xavier Deluc
Lutz
Michel Serrault
Roger Scatti
Roxan Gould
Jennifer
Stéphane Jobert
Spiero
Consuelo De Haviland
Corinne
Bernard Farcy
Bernard Farcy
Latueva
Director José Pinheiro
Writer Frédéric H. Fajardie, Alain Delon, José Pinheiro
Composer Pino Marchese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 10 November 1988
Release date
13 December 1988 France
10 November 1988 Germany
14 December 1988 USA
Production Leda Productions, TF1 Films Production, Cité Films
Also known as
Ne réveillez pas un flic qui dort, Panther II - Eiskalt wie Feuer, Let Sleeping Cops Lie, Løvløs purk - Spesialoppdraget, Não Acordem Este Polícia, Não Acordem o Tira Que Dorme, Ne diraj murjaka dok spava, Ne ébreszd fel az alvó zsarut, Nebuďte policajta, Nebuďte policajta!, Nebuďte spiaceho policajta, Never Wake a Cop, Nie budzi się gliniarza, który śpi, No despertar a un policía que duerme, No despierten al policía dormido, Väck aldrig den snut som sover, Μην ξυπνάτε έναν μπάτσο που κοιμάται, Не буди ченгето, когато спи, Не будите спящего полицейского, アラン・ドロン 私刑警察, Der Panther 2, Der Panther 2 - Eiskalt wie Feuer

Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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