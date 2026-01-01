ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Sovinfilm, DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme
Also known as
Yunost Petra, Юность Петра, Feitos Gloriosos de Pedro, o Grande - II Parte, La Jeunesse de Pierre le Grand, Młodość Piotra Wielkiego, Pedro, o Grande (II Parte: Feitos Gloriosos), Peters Jugend, The Youth of Peter, The Youth of Peter the Great, Τα νεανικά χρόνια του μεγάλου Πέτρου
Film rating
6.9
Rate13 votes
7.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.