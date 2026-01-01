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Poster of The Youth of Peter the Great
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Youth of Peter the Great
6.9

The Youth of Peter the Great

, 1980
Yunost Petra
Germany, USSR / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Youth of Peter the Great
6.9

Cast

Dmitry Zolotukhin
Pyotr I
Tamara Makarova
Tamara Makarova
Natalya Kirillovna Naryshkina - maty Pyotra
Natalya Bondarchuk
Natalya Bondarchuk
tsarevna Sophya
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Aleksandr Menshikov
Oleg Strizhenov
Oleg Strizhenov
knyaz Vasiliy Golitsyn
Vadim Spiridonov
Fyodor Shaklovitiy
Mikhail Nozhkin
Mikhail Nozhkin
knyaz Boris Golitsyn
Peter Reusse
Franz Lefort
Ulrike Mai
Anna Mons
Eduard Bocharov
Ivan Brovkin
Director Sergey Gerasimov
Writer Sergey Gerasimov, Yuri Kavtaradze, Aleksei Tolstoy
Composer Vladimir Martynov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USSR
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 29 October 1980
Release date
29 October 1980 Germany
2 March 1981 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Sovinfilm, DEFA-Studio für Spielfilme
Also known as
Yunost Petra, Юность Петра, Feitos Gloriosos de Pedro, o Grande - II Parte, La Jeunesse de Pierre le Grand, Młodość Piotra Wielkiego, Pedro, o Grande (II Parte: Feitos Gloriosos), Peters Jugend, The Youth of Peter, The Youth of Peter the Great, Τα νεανικά χρόνια του μεγάλου Πέτρου

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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