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Poster of Death of a Beautiful Dream
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Death of a Beautiful Dream
7.6

Death of a Beautiful Dream

, 1987
Smrt krásných srncu
Czechoslovakia / Comedy, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Death of a Beautiful Dream
7.6

Synopsis

Leo Popper is a happy family man living in rural Bohemia in the years preceding the Nazi invasion. Out of economic necessity he moves with his family to the big city and becomes an enterprising vacuum cleaner salesman. There he embarks on a series of adulterous adventures, has encounters with boxing pros and famous portrait artists, and schemes to purchase the perfect pond to fulfill his passion for fishing. When the Nazis gain control, the comedy turns sour - he loses his lake, his job, and finally, his family.

Cast

Karel Hermánek
tatínek Leo Popper
Rudolf Hrušínský
Karel Prosek
Marta Vancurová
maminka Herma Popperová
Ladislav Potměšil
reditel firmy Korálek
Zdeněk Dítě
Alois Švehlík
Zuzana Geislerová
Gabriela Wilhelmová
Roman Skamene
Roman Skamene
Alena Mihulová
Jirí Strach
Jirí Krampol
boxer Jenda Hejtmánek
Director Karel Kachyňa
Writer Karel Kachyňa, Dusan Hamsík, Ota Pavel
Composer Lubos Fiser
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 1 September 1987
Release date
1 September 1987 Czechia
1 September 1987 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Smrt krásných srncu, A gyönyörű őzek halála, Apagorevmena oneira, Death of a Beautiful Dream, Death of the Beautiful Deer, Der Tod der herrlichen Rehe, Der Tod der schönen Rehe, Forbidden Dreams, La Mort des beaux chevreuils, Råbockarnas död, Śmierć pięknych saren, Smrt krasnih srndaća, Smrť krásnych srncov, Smrt krásných srnců, The Death of the Beautiful Roebucks, Смерть прекрасных косуль

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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