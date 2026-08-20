The trio of adventurous pals, a man who is a scientist, a fine lady and a former military pilot are in the Tibetian jungles looking for some mysterious vase that holds a metal container that is of no mundane origin.
Cast
Krzysztof Kolberger
Prof. Jan Tarnas
Roman Wilhelmi
Captain Bernard Traven
Ewa Salacka
Christine
Zbigniew Lesien
Noiret
Leon Niemczyk
Man with black glasses
Igor Przegrodzki
Breecher
Zygmunt Bielawski
Morineau
Henryk Bista
Reporter
Bich Lan
Numi
Le Van Taon
Accompanist Monk
DirectorMarek Piestrak
WriterWojciech Nizynski, Vladimir Valutsky, Marek Piestrak, Anne Alla, Michal Zablocki
Klatwa doliny wezy, Curse of Snakes Valley, Madude oru needus, A Maldição do Vale das Serpentes, Der Fluch des Schlangentals, Klątwa Doliny Węży, Kletva doline zmija, La maldición del valle de las serpientes, Заклятие долины змей, Закляття долини змій, 蛇谷的诅咒, Curse of the Valley of Serpents
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Updated 20 August 2026
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.