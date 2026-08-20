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Poster of Curse of Snakes Valley
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Curse of Snakes Valley
5.4

Curse of Snakes Valley

, 1988
Klatwa doliny wezy
USSR / Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Curse of Snakes Valley
5.4

Synopsis

The trio of adventurous pals, a man who is a scientist, a fine lady and a former military pilot are in the Tibetian jungles looking for some mysterious vase that holds a metal container that is of no mundane origin.

Cast

Krzysztof Kolberger
Prof. Jan Tarnas
Roman Wilhelmi
Captain Bernard Traven
Ewa Salacka
Christine
Zbigniew Lesien
Noiret
Leon Niemczyk
Man with black glasses
Igor Przegrodzki
Breecher
Zygmunt Bielawski
Morineau
Henryk Bista
Reporter
Bich Lan
Numi
Le Van Taon
Accompanist Monk
Director Marek Piestrak
Writer Wojciech Nizynski, Vladimir Valutsky, Marek Piestrak, Anne Alla, Michal Zablocki
Composer Sven Grünberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 3 October 1988
Release date
3 October 1988 Poland
10 October 1988 USA
Production Fafilm, Tallinnfilm, Zespól Filmowy "Oko"
Also known as
Klatwa doliny wezy, Curse of Snakes Valley, Madude oru needus, A Maldição do Vale das Serpentes, Der Fluch des Schlangentals, Klątwa Doliny Węży, Kletva doline zmija, La maldición del valle de las serpientes, Заклятие долины змей, Закляття долини змій, 蛇谷的诅咒, Curse of the Valley of Serpents

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 20 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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