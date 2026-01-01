Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
War
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1982
Production
Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali, Женские радости и печали
Director
Yuriy Chernyy
Cast
Vladimir Vladimirovich Vichrov
Valeriy Yurchenko
Nina Kolchina-Bun
Mykola Oliynyk
Anatoly Rudakov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
3.2
Zhitie svyatyh sester
(1981)
7.4
Consciousness
(1968)
7.4
Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
(1976)
5.6
And no one in the world...
(1986)
7.2
Podarunok na imenini
(1991)
6.6
Poddannye revolyutsii
(1987)
5.8
V dvukh shagakh ot 'Raya'
(1984)
5.9
Zateryannye v peskakh
(1984)
7.5
Devochka iz goroda
(1984)
6.4
Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni
(1980)
6.2
Ekipazh mashiny boevoy
(1983)
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree