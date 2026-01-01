Menu
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali
1 poster
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali

Zhenskiye radosti i pechali 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Odessa Film Studios
Zhenskiye radosti i pechali, Женские радости и печали
Yuriy Chernyy
Vladimir Vladimirovich Vichrov
Valeriy Yurchenko
Nina Kolchina-Bun
Mykola Oliynyk
Mykola Oliynyk
Anatoly Rudakov
Anatoly Rudakov
Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
