Quotes
Yentl Why is it that every book I buy, every bookseller has the same old argument?
Yentl's Father You know why.
Yentl I envy them.
Yentl's Father The booksellers?
Yentl No, not the booksellers, the students. Talking about life, the mysteries of the universe and I'm learning how to tell a herring from a carp.
Yentl's Father Yentl, for the thousandth time, men and women..."
Yentl [cuts him off] have different obligations, I know, but...
Yentl's Father [cuts her off] and don't ask why.
Yentl's Father [sees her disappointment] Go on, get the book.
Yentl Thank you, papa!
Yentl's Father The shutters, darling.
Yentl We don't have to hide my studying from God, then why the neighbors?
Yentl's Father Why? Because I trust God will understand. I'm not so sure about the neighbors.