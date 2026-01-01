Yentl Why is it that every book I buy, every bookseller has the same old argument?

Yentl's Father You know why.

Yentl I envy them.

Yentl's Father The booksellers?

Yentl No, not the booksellers, the students. Talking about life, the mysteries of the universe and I'm learning how to tell a herring from a carp.

Yentl's Father Yentl, for the thousandth time, men and women..."

Yentl [cuts him off] have different obligations, I know, but...

Yentl's Father [cuts her off] and don't ask why.

Yentl's Father [sees her disappointment] Go on, get the book.

Yentl Thank you, papa!

Yentl's Father The shutters, darling.

Yentl We don't have to hide my studying from God, then why the neighbors?