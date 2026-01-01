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Poster of Yentl
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Yentl
6.6

Yentl

, 1983
Yentl
Great Britain, USA / Musical, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Yentl
6.6

Synopsis

A Jewish girl disguises herself as a boy to enter religious training.

Cast

Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand
Yentl
Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin
Avigdor
Amy Irving
Amy Irving
Hadass
Nehemiah Persoff
Reb Mendel 'Papa'
Steven Hill
Steven Hill
Reb Alter Vishkower
Allan Corduner
Allan Corduner
Shimmele
Ruth Goring
Esther Rachel
David de Keyser
Rabbi Zalman
Bernard Spear
Tailor
Doreen Mantle
Mrs. Shaemen
Director Barbra Streisand
Writer Jack Rosenthal, Barbra Streisand, Isaac Bashevis Singer
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 1983
Online premiere 1 October 1991
World premiere 16 November 1983
Release date
18 November 1983 Russia 6+
5 April 1984 Argentina
29 March 1984 Australia
5 April 1984 Brazil
5 April 1984 Colombia
30 March 1984 Denmark
30 March 1984 Finland
20 December 1983 France
29 March 1984 Germany
30 March 1984 Great Britain
14 June 1984 Hong Kong
1 June 1984 Ireland
5 April 1984 Israel
22 March 1984 Italy
7 April 1984 Japan
18 November 1983 Kazakhstan
5 April 1984 Netherlands
29 March 1984 Portugal
5 March 1984 Spain
30 March 1984 Sweden
14 April 1984 Switzerland
18 November 1983 USA
18 November 1983 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $40,219,251
Production Ladbroke, Barwood Films, United Artists
Also known as
Yentl, Йентл, Jentl, Γεντλ, 愛のイエントル, 楊朵, 杨朵儿

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Yentl Why is it that every book I buy, every bookseller has the same old argument?
Yentl's Father You know why.
Yentl I envy them.
Yentl's Father The booksellers?
Yentl No, not the booksellers, the students. Talking about life, the mysteries of the universe and I'm learning how to tell a herring from a carp.
Yentl's Father Yentl, for the thousandth time, men and women..."
Yentl [cuts him off] have different obligations, I know, but...
Yentl's Father [cuts her off] and don't ask why.
Yentl's Father [sees her disappointment] Go on, get the book.
Yentl Thank you, papa!
Yentl's Father The shutters, darling.
Yentl We don't have to hide my studying from God, then why the neighbors?
Yentl's Father Why? Because I trust God will understand. I'm not so sure about the neighbors.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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