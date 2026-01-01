ProductionGolden Harvest Company, Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Qi mou miao ji: Wu fu xing, Winners & Sinners, Winners and Sinners, 5 Lucky Stars, Balekok és banditák, Cinci stele sub soare, Confronto Terminal, Ganadores y pecadores, Kei mau miu gai: Ng fok sing, Kötülükler ve İyilikler, Le Gagnant, Los locos de Karate Kids, Minu õnnetäht, Ngũ Phúc Tinh, O Polícia Mais Rápido do Mundo, Perdedores e Vencedores, Siivot ja syntiset, Winners & Sinners - Five Lucky Stars, Winners & Sinners: Five Lucky Stars, Winners and sinners - Vencedores y vencidos, Zwycięzcy i grzesznicy, Ο πιο γρήγορος μπάτσος της Ανατολής, Переможці та грішники, Победители и грешники, जो जीता वो सिकंदर, 五福星, 奇謀妙計五福星, Five Lucky Stars, Jackie Chan: Winners and Sinners