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Poster of Winners and Sinners
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Winners and Sinners
6.6

Winners and Sinners

, 1983
Qi mou miao ji: Wu fu xing
Hong Kong / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Winners and Sinners
6.6

Cast

Sammo Hung
Sammo Hung
Teapot
Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan
CID 07
Charlie Chin
Vaseline
Stanley Fung
Rookie
Richard Ng
Exhaust Pipe
John Shum
Curly
Cherie Chung
Shirley
James Tien
Jack Tar
Philip Chan
Inspector
Paul Chang Chung
Mr. Hope
Director Sammo Hung
Writer Sammo Hung, Barry Wong
Composer Chris Babida, Frankie Chan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 7 July 1983
Release date
13 November 1986 Argentina 16
7 July 1983 Hong Kong
4 August 1984 Japan
15 December 1983 North Korea
6 July 1992 Portugal M/12
15 December 1983 South Korea 15
30 July 1983 Taiwan
MPAA PG-13
Production Golden Harvest Company, Paragon Films Ltd.
Also known as
Qi mou miao ji: Wu fu xing, Winners & Sinners, Winners and Sinners, 5 Lucky Stars, Balekok és banditák, Cinci stele sub soare, Confronto Terminal, Ganadores y pecadores, Kei mau miu gai: Ng fok sing, Kötülükler ve İyilikler, Le Gagnant, Los locos de Karate Kids, Minu õnnetäht, Ngũ Phúc Tinh, O Polícia Mais Rápido do Mundo, Perdedores e Vencedores, Siivot ja syntiset, Winners & Sinners - Five Lucky Stars, Winners & Sinners: Five Lucky Stars, Winners and sinners - Vencedores y vencidos, Zwycięzcy i grzesznicy, Ο πιο γρήγορος μπάτσος της Ανατολής, Переможці та грішники, Победители и грешники, जो जीता वो सिकंदर, 五福星, 奇謀妙計五福星, Five Lucky Stars, Jackie Chan: Winners and Sinners

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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