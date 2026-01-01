Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of My Best Friend's Girl
5.9
Kinoafisha Films My Best Friend's Girl
5.9

My Best Friend's Girl

, 1983
La femme de mon pote
France / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of My Best Friend's Girl
5.9

Cast

Coluche
Micky
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Viviane
Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Pascal
François Perrot
The doctor
Daniel Colas
The flirt
Frederique Michot
Farid Chopel
The hoodlum
Director Bertrand Blier
Writer Bertrand Blier, Gérard Brach
Composer J.J. Cale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 31 August 1983
Release date
31 August 1983 Belgium AL
31 August 1983 France
Production Sara Films, Renn Productions
Also known as
La femme de mon pote, A Mulher do Meu Melhor Amigo, A haverom nője, De vrouw van mijn makker, Die Frau meines Kumpels, Dziewczyna mojego kumpla, En İyi Arkadaşımın Sevgilisi, My Best Friend's Girl, Женщина моего друга

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for My Best Friend's Girl

Notre histoire
Notre histoire Comedy
1984, France
6.0
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1978, France / Belgium
6.0
Tenue de soirée
Tenue de soirée Comedy
1986, France
6.0
1, 2, 3, Sun
1, 2, 3, Sun Comedy, Drama
1993, France
5.0
Too Beautiful for You
Too Beautiful for You Comedy, Drama
1989, France
6.0
Going Places
Going Places Crime, Comedy, Drama
1974, France
7.0
Les Côtelettes
Les Côtelettes Comedy, Drama
2003, France
4.0
Les Acteurs
Les Acteurs Biography, Comedy, Drama
2000, France
5.0
'Merci la vie'
'Merci la vie' Drama
1991, France
6.0
Buffet froid
Buffet froid Drama
1979, France
6.0
Convoi exceptionnel
Convoi exceptionnel Comedy
2019, France / Belgium
4.0
Le père Noël est une ordure
Le père Noël est une ordure Comedy
1982, France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more