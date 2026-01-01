Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of When Time Ran Out...
4.6
Kinoafisha Films When Time Ran Out...
4.6

When Time Ran Out...

, 1980
When Time Ran Out...
USA, Canada / Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of When Time Ran Out...
4.6

Synopsis

An active volcano threatens a south Pacific island resort and its guests as a power struggle ensues between the property's developer and a drilling foreman.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Hank Anderson
Jacqueline Bisset
Jacqueline Bisset
Kay Kirby
William Holden
William Holden
Shelby Gilmore
Edward Albert
Brian
Red Buttons
Francis Fendly
Barbara Carrera
Barbara Carrera
Iolani
Valentina Cortese
Rose Valdez
Veronica Hamel
Nikki
Alex Karras
Tiny Baker
Burgess Meredith
Rene Valdez
Director James Goldstone
Writer Gordon Thomas, Max Morgan Witts, Carl Foreman, Stirling Silliphant
Composer Lalo Schifrin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 28 March 1980
Release date
28 March 1980 Russia 12+
26 May 1980 Denmark 15
18 April 1980 Great Britain PG
28 March 1980 Kazakhstan
7 January 1982 Romania
28 March 1980 USA
28 March 1980 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,763,988
Production International Cinema
Also known as
When Time Ran Out..., Al filo del tiempo, Der Tag, an dem die Welt unterging, The Day the World Ended, Az idő szorításában, Earth's Final Fury, Een uur tot de ondergang, El día del fin del mundo, Gdy czas ucieka..., I sista sekunden, I siste sekund, Kad je kraj blizu, Le jour de la fin du monde, Millal aeg otsa saab, O Dia em que o Mundo Acabou, Ormai non c'è più scampo, Sekai hôkai no jokyoku, Tropiikin sudet, Vulcanul, Vulkanens ofre, Vulkanøen, Zaman Durunca, Ειρηνικός ωκεανός: Ώρα μηδέν, Το νησί της κολάσεως, Когато времето изтече, Когда кончилось время, 世界崩壊の序曲

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for When Time Ran Out...

The Towering Inferno
The Towering Inferno Action, Thriller
1974, USA
7.0
Harry & Son
Harry & Son Drama
1984, USA
6.0
Winning
Winning Drama, Sport
1969, USA
6.0
Fort Apache the Bronx
Fort Apache the Bronx Crime, Drama
1980, USA
6.0
Beyond the Poseidon Adventure
Beyond the Poseidon Adventure Adventure, Drama, Action
1979, USA
4.0
Meteor
Meteor Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action
1979, USA
5.0
Quintet
Quintet Detective, Sci-Fi
1979, USA
5.0
The Swarm
The Swarm Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
1978, USA
4.0
Two-Minute Warning
Two-Minute Warning Thriller, Drama
1976, USA
6.0
The MacKintosh Man
The MacKintosh Man Thriller
1973, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Pocket Money
Pocket Money Comedy, Western
1972, USA
5.0
The Secret War of Harry Frigg
The Secret War of Harry Frigg Comedy, War
1968, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more