When Time Ran Out..., Al filo del tiempo, Der Tag, an dem die Welt unterging, The Day the World Ended, Az idő szorításában, Earth's Final Fury, Een uur tot de ondergang, El día del fin del mundo, Gdy czas ucieka..., I sista sekunden, I siste sekund, Kad je kraj blizu, Le jour de la fin du monde, Millal aeg otsa saab, O Dia em que o Mundo Acabou, Ormai non c'è più scampo, Sekai hôkai no jokyoku, Tropiikin sudet, Vulcanul, Vulkanens ofre, Vulkanøen, Zaman Durunca, Ειρηνικός ωκεανός: Ώρα μηδέν, Το νησί της κολάσεως, Когато времето изтече, Когда кончилось время, 世界崩壊の序曲
Film rating
4.6
Rate11 votes
4.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Kay KirbyI don't need the wine, you get me drunk!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.