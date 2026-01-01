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Poster of Polnolunie
Kinoafisha Films Polnolunie

Polnolunie

, 1983
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Polnolunie

Cast

Lyudmila Dolgorukova
Leonid Satanovskiy
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Director Vladimir Zaharov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1983

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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