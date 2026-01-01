Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Polnolunie
Polnolunie
, 1983
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Lyudmila Dolgorukova
Leonid Satanovskiy
Vladimir Steklov
Anna Varpakhovskaya
Director
Vladimir Zaharov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1983
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Polnolunie
V Keyptaunskom portu...
Drama
2019, Russia
5.0
Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo
Drama
1987, USSR
6.0
Straight Line
Drama
1967, USSR
6.0
Plumbum
Drama
1986, USSR
7.0
Master i Margarita
Drama
2006, Russia
6.0
Ya Vam bolshe ne veryu
Drama
2000, Russia
4.0
Korabl prisheltsev
Drama, Adventure
1985, USSR
6.0
Uvidet Parizh i umeret
Drama, Romantic
1992, Russia
6.0
Kremlevskiye tayni XVI veka
Drama, History
1991, USSR
3.0
It's Russian
Drama, Comedy
2004, Russia
6.0
Dead Souls
Drama, Comedy
1984, USSR
7.0
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport
1991, USSR
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree