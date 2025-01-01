Menu
Poster of The Unbearable Lightness of Being
Рейтинги
IMDb Rating: 7.2
The Unbearable Lightness of Being

The Unbearable Lightness of Being

The Unbearable Lightness of Being 18+
Synopsis

In 1968, a Czech doctor with an active sex life meets a woman who wants monogamy, and then the Soviet invasion further disrupts their lives.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 51 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 5 February 1988
Release date
5 February 1988 Russia 16+
8 September 1988 Argentina
4 August 1988 Australia M
5 February 1988 Denmark 15
1 April 1988 Finland K-16
2 March 1988 France
7 April 1988 Germany
15 April 1988 Great Britain
21 July 1988 Hong Kong
6 May 1988 Ireland 18
17 March 1988 Italy
1 October 1988 Japan G
5 February 1988 Kazakhstan
2 June 1988 Netherlands
15 April 1988 Norway 15
5 May 1988 Portugal
8 July 1989 South Korea
22 April 1988 Spain
1 April 1988 Sweden 15
25 March 1989 Taiwan, Province of China
1 November 1989 Turkey
5 February 1988 USA
5 February 1988 Ukraine
16 May 1991 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,006,806
Production The Saul Zaentz Company
Also known as
The Unbearable Lightness of Being, La insoportable levedad del ser, A Insustentável Leveza do Ser, De ondraaglijke lichtheid van het bestaan, Die unerträgliche Leichtigkeit des Seins, L'insoutenable légèreté de l'être, Nesnesitelná lehkost bytí, A lét elviselhetetlen könnyűsége, Đời Nhẹ Khôn Kham, I avastakti elafrotita tou einai, Insuportabila ușurătate a ființei, Insuportabila usurinta de a fi, L'insostenibile leggerezza dell'essere, Nepakeliama būties lengvybė, Nepodnošljiva lakoća postojanja, Nieznośna lekkość bytu, Olemise talumatu kergus, Olemisen sietämätön keveys, Tilværelsens ulidelige lethed, Tilværelsens uutholdelige letthet, Varats olidliga lätthet, Varolmanın Dayanılmaz Hafifliği, Η αβάστακτη ελαφρότητα του είναι, Невыносимая лёгкость бытия, Неподношљива лакоћа постојања, Непоносимата лекота на битието, Нестерпна легкість буття, 存在の耐えられない軽さ, 布拉格的春天
Director
Philip Kaufman
Cast
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis
Juliette Binoche
Lena Olin
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Unbearable Lightness of Being
The Age of Innocence 6.8
The Age of Innocence (1993)
The Ballad of Jack and Rose 6.6
The Ballad of Jack and Rose (2005)
Damage 6.6
Damage (1992)
A Room with a View 7.3
A Room with a View (1985)
Quills 8.0
Quills (2000)
Henry & June 5.3
Henry & June (1990)
My Beautiful Laundrette 6.9
My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)
My Left Foot 7.8
My Left Foot (1989)
Jet Lag 6.7
Jet Lag (2002)
The Boxer 7.1
The Boxer (1997)
The Crucible 6.8
The Crucible (1996)
The Piano 7.3
The Piano (1993)

Film rating

6.6
10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Tereza I know I'm supposed to help you, but I can't. Instead of being your support, I'm your weight. Life is very heavy to me, but it is so light to you. I can't bear this lightness, this freedom... I'm not strong enough.
Stills
