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Poster of Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
5.6

Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!

, 1989
Aelita, ne pristavay k muzhchinam!
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
5.6

Cast

Natalya Gundareva
Natalya Gundareva
Aelita
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Valentin Smirnitskiy
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Irina Shmelyova
Georgiy Martirosyan
Georgiy Martirosyan
Ella Nekrasova
Alevtina Rumyantseva
Tamara Sovchi
Director Georgi Natanson
Writer Georgi Natanson, Edvard Radzinsky
Composer Mikael Tariverdiev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 6 June 1988
Release date
6 June 1988 Russia 12+
11 November 1988 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Aelita, ne pristavay k muzhchinam!, Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!, Аэлита, не приставай к мужчинам!, Aelita, Ne Pristavay k Muzhchinam

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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