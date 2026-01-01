Similar films for Aelita, Do Not Pester Men!
Older sister Romantic
1966, USSR
7.0
Valentin und Valentina Romantic, Drama
1985, USSR
6.0
Once More About Love Drama, Romantic
1968, USSR
7.0
Offered for Singles Romantic
1983, USSR
6.0
A Noisy Day Romantic, Comedy
1960, USSR
7.0
Dogs' Feast Romantic
1990, USSR
7.0
Sweet Woman Romantic
1976, USSR
7.0
Ya svoboden, ya nichey Romantic
1994, Russia
5.0
Obmenyaytes koltsami Romantic
2012, Russia
5.0
Devochka, khochesh snimatsya v kino? Romantic
1977, USSR
6.0
Vy ne ostavite menya History, Romantic, Drama
2006, Russia
5.0
And Life, and Tears, and Love Romantic
1984, USSR
7.0