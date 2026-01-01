Menu
Poster of Where is Your Son?
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Where is Your Son?

Where is Your Son?

Where is Your Son? 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 1 April 1987
Release date
1 April 1987 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Gde vash syn, Где ваш сын?
Director
Igor Voznesensky
Cast
Andrei Rostotsky
Andrei Rostotsky
Vladimir Sychyov
Vladimir Sychyov
Maks Raykin
Yevgeni Petrov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
