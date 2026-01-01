Menu
Kinoafisha Films Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор

Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор

Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 1985
Production Tsentralnoe Televidenie
Also known as
Poludennyy vor, Experts Are Investigating: Midday Thief, Sledstvie vedut znatoki 18, Sledstvie vedut znatoki: Polydennyy vor, The Midday Thief, Полуденный вор
Director
Viktor Turbin
Cast
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Marina Neyolova
Marina Neyolova
Sergey Sazontyev
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Stills
