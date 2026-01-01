Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
1 poster
Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор
Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор
Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Detective
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
1985
Production
Tsentralnoe Televidenie
Also known as
Poludennyy vor, Experts Are Investigating: Midday Thief, Sledstvie vedut znatoki 18, Sledstvie vedut znatoki: Polydennyy vor, The Midday Thief, Полуденный вор
Director
Viktor Turbin
Cast
Leonid Kanevskiy
Georgy Martyniuk
Elsa Lezhdey
Marina Neyolova
Sergey Sazontyev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
