Films
Idealnyy peyzazh v pustyne
Idealnyy peyzazh v pustyne
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1988
Director
Elmira Chormanova
Cast
Maksud Imatshoev
Sagi Ashimov
Yuriy Nazarov
Timurlan Argancheev
Similar films for Idealnyy peyzazh v pustyne
7.0
Ne bylo pechali
(1982)
0.0
Dom v pyat sten
(1971)
4.5
Na polputi v Parizh
(2001)
5.9
Posle voyny - mir
(1988)
7.4
Little Vera
(1988)
7.1
Farewell of a Slav Woman
(1985)
6.9
Do not part with your beloved
(1979)
6.8
V trudnyy chas
(1961)
6.8
Amun
(2016)
5.2
Rysak
(2005)
5.1
Ompa
(1998)
4.4
Save Our Souls
(1987)
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
