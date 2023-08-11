Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Angry Harvest
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Angry Harvest
7.1

Angry Harvest

, 1985
Bittere Ernte
Germany / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Angry Harvest
7.1

Synopsis

In the winter of 1942-43, a Jewish family leaps from a train going through Silesia. They are separated in the woods, and Leon, a local peasant who's now a farmer of some wealth, discovers the woman, Rosa, and hides her in his cellar. Leon's a middle-aged Catholic bachelor, tormented by his sexual drive. He doesn't tell Rosa he's seen signs her husband is alive, and he begs her to love him. Rosa offers herself to Leon if he'll help a local Jew in hiding who needs money. Leon pays, and love between Rosa and him does develop, but then Leon's peasant subservience and his limited empathy lead to tragedy. At the war's end, a ray of sunshine comes from an unexpected place.

Cast

Armin Mueller-Stahl
Armin Mueller-Stahl
Leon Wolny
Wojciech Pszoniak
Cybulkowski
Margit Carstensen
Eugenia Kaminska
Kurt Raab
Maslanko
Elisabeth Trissenaar
Rosa Eckart
Gerd Baltus
Geistlicher
Anita Höfer
Pauline
Hans Beerhenke
Kaspar
Käte Jaenicke
Anna
Isa Haller
Zosia
Isa Haller
Zosia
Director Agnieszka Holland
Writer Agnieszka Holland, Paul Hengge, Hermann H. Field, Stanislaw Mierzenski
Composer Jörg Straßburger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 20 February 1985
Release date
17 November 2031 Austria 16
20 February 1985 Germany
Production Central Cinema Company Film (CCC), Admiral, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF)
Also known as
Bittere Ernte, Angry Harvest, Amarga cosecha, Amère récolte, Bitter høst, Colheita Amarga, Cosecha amarga, Gorzkie żniwa, Keserü aratás, Горчива реколта, Горькая жатва

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 11 August 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Coyote vs. Acme
Coyote vs. Acme
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
Kapitan Nevelskoy i zemli Chyornogo drakona
2026, Russia, Animation
Runner
Runner
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more