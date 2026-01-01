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Poster of Le Bal
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Le Bal
6.9

Le Bal

, 1983
Bal, Le
Italy, France, Algeria / History, Musical / 18+
Poster of Le Bal
6.9

Cast

Geneviève Rey-Penchenat
L'aristo
Martine Chauvin
L'étudiante
Anita Picchiarini
L'amie de l'ouvrière
Liliane Delval
L'alcoolique
Nani Noël
La refugiée
Nani Noël
La refugiée
Nani Noël
La refugiée
Raymonde Heudeline
L'ouvrière
Danielle Rochard
La livreuse d'une modiste
Monica Scattini
La jeune fille myope
Chantal Capron
Le mannequin
Rossana Di Lorenzo
La dame-pipi
Director Ettore Scola
Writer Jean-Claude Penchenat, Ruggero Maccari, Furio Scarpelli, Ettore Scola
Composer Vladimir Cosma
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / France / Algeria
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 21 December 1983
Release date
19 April 1984 Argentina ATP
13 December 1984 Australia PG
18 December 2025 Czechia
24 August 1984 Denmark A
21 September 1984 Finland S
21 December 1983 France
25 February 1984 Germany
20 November 1986 Hungary KN
17 February 1984 Italy T
2 March 1985 Japan G
5 April 1984 Netherlands
16 December 1985 Portugal Públicos
11 April 1984 Spain A
28 September 1984 Sweden Btl
23 March 1984 USA NR
21 March 1986 USSR
8 August 1985 Uruguay
Production Cinéproduction, Films A2, Massfilm
Also known as
Le Bal, El baile, Ballet, I afton dans, O Baile, A bál, Bal, Balius, Ballando ballando, De dansende, La sala de baile, Le Bal - Der Tanzpalast, Tančírna, Tanssit, The Ball, Бал, Балът, ル・バル, Waar Mensen Elkaar Ontmoeten, Verlaten en Vergeten

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Le Bal
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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