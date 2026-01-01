Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 55 gradusov nizhe nulya
5.2
Kinoafisha Films 55 gradusov nizhe nulya
5.2

55 gradusov nizhe nulya

, 1986
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of 55 gradusov nizhe nulya
5.2

Cast

Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Ivan Kuznetsov
Sofya Pavlova
Mariya - zhena Kuznetsova
Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov
Pyotr - syn Kuznetsova
Yelena Yelanskaya
Yelena - doch Kuznetsova
Stepan Starchikov
Dmitriy - syn Kuznetsova
Marina Yakovleva
Marina Yakovleva
Asya - zhema Dmitriya
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Semyon Konovalov
Aleksandr Potapov
Anatoliy Alekseyevich - sekretar obkoma KPSS
Nikolay Zasukhin
Nikolay Zasukhin
Sergey Borisovich - direktor kombinata
Sergey Bunkov
Director Yuri Ivanchuk
Writer Leonard Tolstoy
Composer David Tukhmanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1986
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
55 gradusov nizhe nulya, 55 градусів нижче нуля, 55 градусов ниже нуля

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for 55 gradusov nizhe nulya

Skydivers
Skydivers Drama
1984, USSR
5.0
Melodiya na dva golosa
Melodiya na dva golosa Drama
1980, USSR
6.0
The Flood Drama
1994, France / Russia
6.0
Ivan's Launch
Ivan's Launch Drama
1972, USSR
7.0
The Fool
The Fool Drama
2014, Russia
7.0
The Major
The Major Drama
2013, Russia
7.0
Fiktivnyy brak
Fiktivnyy brak Drama
1992, Ukraine
4.0
Za chto?
Za chto? Drama
1991, USSR
5.0
Steklyannyy labirint
Steklyannyy labirint Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
Vsego odin povorot Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
Zheleznoe pole
Zheleznoe pole Drama
1986, USSR
5.0
Skvorets i Lira
Skvorets i Lira Drama
1974, USSR
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more