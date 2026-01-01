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5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
5.2
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
, 1986
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Pyotr Velyaminov
Ivan Kuznetsov
Sofya Pavlova
Mariya - zhena Kuznetsova
Boris Nevzorov
Pyotr - syn Kuznetsova
Yelena Yelanskaya
Yelena - doch Kuznetsova
Stepan Starchikov
Dmitriy - syn Kuznetsova
Marina Yakovleva
Asya - zhema Dmitriya
Vitali Solomin
Semyon Konovalov
Aleksandr Potapov
Anatoliy Alekseyevich - sekretar obkoma KPSS
Nikolay Zasukhin
Sergey Borisovich - direktor kombinata
Sergey Bunkov
Director
Yuri Ivanchuk
Writer
Leonard Tolstoy
Composer
David Tukhmanov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1986
Production
Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
55 gradusov nizhe nulya, 55 градусів нижче нуля, 55 градусов ниже нуля
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Stills
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