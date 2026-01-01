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Poster of Mother
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Mother
7.1

Mother

, 1989
Mat
USSR, Italy / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Mother
7.1

Cast

Inna Churikova
Inna Churikova
Pelageya Vlasova - maty
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Pavel Viasov
Liubomiras Laucevicius
Liubomiras Laucevicius
Mikhail Vlasov - otets Pavla
Aleksandr Karin
Andrey Nakhodka
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Dmitriy Pevtsov
Yakov Somov
Aleksandr Dedyushko
Aleksandr Dedyushko
Aleksandr Shishonok
Pavel Vlasov v detstve
Ivan Kabardin
Yakov Somov v detstve
Vladimir Prozorov
Yevsey Klimkov
Vladimir Fateyev
Yevsey Klimkov v detstve
Antonella Interlenghi
Sasha
Director Gleb Panfilov
Writer Gleb Panfilov, Maxim Gorky
Composer Vadim Bibergan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / Italy
Runtime 3 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 May 1990
Release date
1 December 1990 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Cinefin
Also known as
Mat, A Mãe, De moeder, La madre, Matka, Mother, Zapreshchyonnye lyudi, Мать, La mère (les gens défendus), Ana

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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