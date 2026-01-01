Menu
Poster of We will wait, come back
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films We will wait, come back

We will wait, come back

We will wait, come back 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 1 January 1981
Release date
1 January 1981 USSR 12+
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Budem zhdat, vozvrashchaysya, Будем ждать, возвращайся
Director
Mykola Maletsky
Cast
Larisa Kuznetsova
Pyotr Merkuryev
Tatyana Kravchenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for We will wait, come back
Veronika ne pridyot 7.5
Veronika ne pridyot (2008)
Who If Not Us 6.8
Who If Not Us (1998)
Sekretnyy eshelon 6.3
Sekretnyy eshelon (1994)
Close to Eden 8.0
Close to Eden (1991)
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District 6.5
Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District (1989)
Five Evenings 7.8
Five Evenings (1979)
This Is the Game 6.1
This Is the Game (1976)
Don't Forget... Lugovaya Station 7.7
Don't Forget... Lugovaya Station (1966)
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? 6.4
Why Wouldn't We Send a Messenger? (1998)
Kakraki 4.8
Kakraki (2009)
Promised Heaven 7.4
Promised Heaven (1991)
Yesli mozhesh, prosti... 6.6
Yesli mozhesh, prosti... (1984)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Stills
