Absence of Malice
Poster of Absence of Malice
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Absence of Malice

Absence of Malice

Absence of Malice 18+
Synopsis

When a prosecutor leaks a false story that a liquor warehouse owner is involved in the murder of an union head, the man's life begins to unravel.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 15 November 1981
Release date
15 November 1981 Russia 12+
5 March 1982 Germany 12
18 October 1984 Hungary KN
28 May 1982 Ireland PG
5 March 1982 Italy
20 February 1982 Japan R18+
15 November 1981 Kazakhstan
4 March 1982 Portugal
18 December 1981 USA
15 November 1981 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $40,716,963
Production Columbia Pictures, Mirage Enterprises
Also known as
Absence of Malice, Ausencia de malicia, Die Sensationsreporterin, Absence de malice, A Calúnia, A szenzáció áldozata, Ausência de Malícia, Bez złej woli, Bez złych intencji, Diritto di cronaca, Ei rikosmielessä, Halbade kavatsusteta, Horis dolo, I god tro, Lelo Kavanut Zadon, Odsustvo zlobe, Sense malícia, Utan ont uppsåt, Uten ondskap, Yanlış karar, Χωρίς δόλο, Без злого умысла, Липса на умисъл, スクープ・悪意の不在
Director
Sydney Pollack
Sydney Pollack
Cast
Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Sally Field
Sally Field
Melinda Dillon
Film rating

6.9
13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Quotes
James J. Wells You had a leak? You call what's goin' on around here a leak? Boy, the last time there was a leak like this, Noah built hisself a boat!
Stills
