When a prosecutor leaks a false story that a liquor warehouse owner is involved in the murder of an union head, the man's life begins to unravel.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year1981
World premiere15 November 1981
Release date
15 November 1981
Russia
12+
5 March 1982
Germany
12
18 October 1984
Hungary
KN
28 May 1982
Ireland
PG
5 March 1982
Italy
20 February 1982
Japan
R18+
15 November 1981
Kazakhstan
4 March 1982
Portugal
18 December 1981
USA
15 November 1981
Ukraine
MPAAPG
Budget$12,000,000
Worldwide Gross$40,716,963
ProductionColumbia Pictures, Mirage Enterprises
Also known as
Absence of Malice, Ausencia de malicia, Die Sensationsreporterin, Absence de malice, A Calúnia, A szenzáció áldozata, Ausência de Malícia, Bez złej woli, Bez złych intencji, Diritto di cronaca, Ei rikosmielessä, Halbade kavatsusteta, Horis dolo, I god tro, Lelo Kavanut Zadon, Odsustvo zlobe, Sense malícia, Utan ont uppsåt, Uten ondskap, Yanlış karar, Χωρίς δόλο, Без злого умысла, Липса на умисъл, スクープ・悪意の不在