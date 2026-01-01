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5.4
Kinoafisha
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Ransom
5.4
Ransom
, 1986
Vykup
USSR / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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5.4
Synopsis
The mountain resort of one the European countries is blocked by the group of terrorists. They threaten to cause the descent of avalanches by directional explosion.
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Cast
Boris Shcherbakov
Anatoliy
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Moretto
Irina Metlitskaya
Mary
Sergei Priselkov
Ivan, driver
Oleg Golubitsky
Doctor
Aleksey Ivashchenko
Karel
Georgiy Martirosyan
Josef
Omar Volmer
Hotel Owner
Roza Makagonova
Lady in wheelchair
Larisa Kronberg
Elza Deinitz
Director
Alexandre Gordon
Writer
Aleksandr Bulganin
,
Nikolay Ivanov
Composer
Nikolai Sidelnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
19 March 1986
Release date
19 March 1986
Russia
16 March 1987
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Vykup, Ransom, Выкуп
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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