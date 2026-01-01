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Poster of Ransom
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Ransom
5.4

Ransom

, 1986
Vykup
USSR / Action, Adventure, Crime / 18+
Poster of Ransom
5.4

Synopsis

The mountain resort of one the European countries is blocked by the group of terrorists. They threaten to cause the descent of avalanches by directional explosion.

Cast

Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Anatoliy
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Emmanuil Vitorgan
Moretto
Irina Metlitskaya
Mary
Sergei Priselkov
Ivan, driver
Oleg Golubitsky
Doctor
Aleksey Ivashchenko
Karel
Georgiy Martirosyan
Georgiy Martirosyan
Josef
Omar Volmer
Hotel Owner
Roza Makagonova
Lady in wheelchair
Larisa Kronberg
Larisa Kronberg
Elza Deinitz
Director Alexandre Gordon
Writer Aleksandr Bulganin, Nikolay Ivanov
Composer Nikolai Sidelnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 19 March 1986
Release date
19 March 1986 Russia
16 March 1987 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vykup, Ransom, Выкуп

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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