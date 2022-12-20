Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Sadovnik
7.1
Sadovnik
, 1987
Sadovnik
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Oleg Borisov
Lev Borisov
Viktor Bychkov
Nina Usatova
Vadim Lobanov
Evgeniya Smolyaninova
Konstantin Yukhov
Varvara Shabalina
Irina Rakshina
Pyotr Drotskoy
Director
Viktor Buturlin
Writer
Valeri Zalotukha
Composer
Algirdas Paulavicius
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1987
World premiere
5 October 1987
Release date
5 October 1987
Russia
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sadovnik, Садовник, The Gardener
More
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree