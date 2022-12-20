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Poster of Sadovnik
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Sadovnik
7.1

Sadovnik

, 1987
Sadovnik
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sadovnik
7.1

Cast

Oleg Borisov
Oleg Borisov
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Viktor Bychkov
Viktor Bychkov
Nina Usatova
Nina Usatova
Vadim Lobanov
Evgeniya Smolyaninova
Konstantin Yukhov
Varvara Shabalina
Irina Rakshina
Irina Rakshina
Pyotr Drotskoy
Director Viktor Buturlin
Writer Valeri Zalotukha
Composer Algirdas Paulavicius
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 5 October 1987
Release date
5 October 1987 Russia
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Sadovnik, Садовник, The Gardener

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 20 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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