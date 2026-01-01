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Poster of Victory
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Victory
6.7

Victory

, 1981
Victory
USA / Sport, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Victory
6.7

Synopsis

As allied POWs prepare for a soccer game against the German National Team to be played in Nazi-occupied Paris, the French Resistance and British officers are making plans for the team's escape.

Cast

Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Pelé
Bobby Moore
Osvaldo Ardiles
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Director John Huston
Writer Yabo Yablonsky, Duddy Kane, Djordje Milicevic, Jeff Maguire, Evan Jones
Composer Bill Conti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 17 June 1981
Release date
7 July 1981 Russia 16+
21 December 1981 Brazil 12
23 September 1981 France
13 May 1982 Germany
17 June 1981 Great Britain
15 June 1982 Greece
14 March 1985 Hungary
12 February 1982 Ireland PG
17 October 1981 Italy
19 December 1981 Japan G
7 July 1981 Kazakhstan
3 April 1982 South Korea 15
17 June 1981 Sweden 11
30 July 1981 USA
7 July 1981 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,853,418
Production Lorimar Film Entertainment, Victory Company, New Gold Entertainment
Also known as
Victory, Escape a la victoria, Escape to Victory, À nous la victoire, Flucht oder Sieg, Nerovný zápas, Beg u pobedu, Beg v zmago, Bijeg u pobjedu, Chiến thắng để tự do, Den sista matchen, Drumul spre victorie, Evasió o victòria, Evasión o victoria, Flótti til Sigurs, Flukten til seier, Flykt till seger, Fuga a la victoria, Fuga para a Vitória, Fuga per la vittoria, Gamarjveba, Menekülés a győzelembe, Návrat k vítezství, Pako voittoon, Pergale, Ucieczka do zwycięstwa, Victory - fangelejrens helte, Vítezství, Võit, Zafere kaçış, Zwycięstwo, Η μεγάλη απόδραση των 11, Бягство към победата, Втеча до перемоги, Победа, 勝利への脱出, 勝利大逃亡

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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