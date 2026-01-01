ProductionLorimar Film Entertainment, Victory Company, New Gold Entertainment
Also known as
Victory, Escape a la victoria, Escape to Victory, À nous la victoire, Flucht oder Sieg, Nerovný zápas, Beg u pobedu, Beg v zmago, Bijeg u pobjedu, Chiến thắng để tự do, Den sista matchen, Drumul spre victorie, Evasió o victòria, Evasión o victoria, Flótti til Sigurs, Flukten til seier, Flykt till seger, Fuga a la victoria, Fuga para a Vitória, Fuga per la vittoria, Gamarjveba, Menekülés a győzelembe, Návrat k vítezství, Pako voittoon, Pergale, Ucieczka do zwycięstwa, Victory - fangelejrens helte, Vítezství, Võit, Zafere kaçış, Zwycięstwo, Η μεγάλη απόδραση των 11, Бягство към победата, Втеча до перемоги, Победа, 勝利への脱出, 勝利大逃亡
Film rating
6.7
Rate14 votes
6.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
French Audience[chanting] Victoire! Victoire!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.