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Poster of Rough Cut
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Rough Cut
5.7

Rough Cut

, 1980
Rough Cut
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Rough Cut
5.7

Synopsis

Two sophisticated jewel thieves join forces to steal $30 million in uncut jewels.

Cast

Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Jack Rhodes
Lesley-Anne Down
Lesley-Anne Down
Gillian Bromley
David Niven
Chief Insp. Cyril Willis
Timothy West
Timothy West
Nigel Lawton
Joss Ackland
Insp. Vanderveld
Isabel Dean
Mrs. Willis
Wolf Kahler
De Gooyer
Douglas Wilmer
Roland Culver
Alan Webb
Cassandra Harris
Patrick Magee
Ernst Mueller
Director Don Siegel, Peter R. Hunt, Robert Ellis Miller
Writer Larry Gelbart, Derek Lambert
Composer Nelson Riddle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 19 June 1980
Release date
31 October 1980 Germany 12
12 November 1980 Sweden 11
19 June 1980 USA PG
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,656,125
Production Paramount Pictures, David Merrick Productions
Also known as
Rough Cut, Ladrão por Excelência, Le lion sort ses griffes, Mekö muka huijareita, Roughcut, Грубая огранка, Csiszolatlan gyémánt, Der Löwe zeigt die Krallen, Diamentowa pułapka, Diamond Cut Diamond, Er du med på et bræk?, Golpe audaz, Gruby szlif, Jack of Diamonds, Kjeltringer vi, Ladrón por excelencia, Rough-cut, Sköna juveler, Taglio di diamanti, Άγρια διαμάντια, Κυνηγώντας τα άγρια διαμάντια, Груба обработка, Крутой поворот, Многогранный вариант, 라프 컷, ラフ・カット, 超级大老千, 超级老千, 超级老千大滚友

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 June 2024

Quotes

Gillian Bromley [Rhodes has been coming on to her, trying to impress her with a Cary Grant impersonation] You can't be serious!
Jack Rhodes [Still doing "Cary Grant" impersonation] Why, I've never been more serious in my life.
Gillian Bromley Why are you imitating Tony Curtis?
Jack Rhodes [Normal voice] I'm not imitating Tony Curtis, I'm imitating Cary Grant.
Gillian Bromley You're doing Tony Curtis doing Cary Grant...
Jack Rhodes [Deflated] Oh...
Gillian Bromley Cary Grant doesn't even do "Cary Grant" any more.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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