Gillian Bromley [Rhodes has been coming on to her, trying to impress her with a Cary Grant impersonation] You can't be serious!

Jack Rhodes [Still doing "Cary Grant" impersonation] Why, I've never been more serious in my life.

Gillian Bromley Why are you imitating Tony Curtis?

Jack Rhodes [Normal voice] I'm not imitating Tony Curtis, I'm imitating Cary Grant.

Gillian Bromley You're doing Tony Curtis doing Cary Grant...

Jack Rhodes [Deflated] Oh...