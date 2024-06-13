Quotes
Gillian Bromley [Rhodes has been coming on to her, trying to impress her with a Cary Grant impersonation] You can't be serious!
Jack Rhodes [Still doing "Cary Grant" impersonation] Why, I've never been more serious in my life.
Gillian Bromley Why are you imitating Tony Curtis?
Jack Rhodes [Normal voice] I'm not imitating Tony Curtis, I'm imitating Cary Grant.
Gillian Bromley You're doing Tony Curtis doing Cary Grant...
Jack Rhodes [Deflated] Oh...
Gillian Bromley Cary Grant doesn't even do "Cary Grant" any more.