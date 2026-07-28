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Poster of The War of the Worlds: Next Century
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The War of the Worlds: Next Century
6.9

The War of the Worlds: Next Century

, 1981
Wojna swiatów - nastepne stulecie
Poland / Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The War of the Worlds: Next Century
6.9

Synopsis

The Martians have landed and they're not to be feared! Or at least that's what TV personality Iron Idem has been telling people. Soon after their arrival, his apartment is ransacked and his wife kidnapped. He's tagged like a wild animal and his nightly scripts are being changed. What Idem's eyes are seeing no longer matches what he tells audiences night after night.

Cast

Roman Wilhelmi
Iron Idem
Krystyna Janda
Krystyna Janda
Idem's Wife
Mariusz Dmochowski
Head of TV Station
Jerzy Stuhr
Attorney
Marek Walczewski
Committee Receptionist
Bożena Dykiel
Nurse Drawing Blood
Janusz Gajos
Water Supply Worker
Stanislaw Tym
Grzegorz Warchoł
Witold Pyrkosz
Joanna Zólkowska
Woman with Dog
Wieslaw Drzewicz
Old Man
Director Piotr Szulkin
Writer Piotr Szulkin
Composer Jerzy Maksymiuk, Jerzy Maksymiuk, Józef Skrzek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 1 November 1981
Release date
20 February 1983 Poland
1 November 1981 USA
Production Zespol Filmowy "Perspektywa"
Also known as
Wojna swiatów - nastepne stulecie, The War of the Worlds: Next Century, A Guerra dos Mundos: Próximo Século, Krieg der Welten - Das nächste Jahrhundert, La guerra dei mondi, Wojna światów - następne stulecie, Ο πόλεμος των κόσμων: Επόμενος αιώνας, Война миров. Следующее столетие, 宇宙戦争　次の世紀, Válka světů - příští století, War of the Worlds, The War of the Worlds

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 28 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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