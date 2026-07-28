The Martians have landed and they're not to be feared! Or at least that's what TV personality Iron Idem has been telling people. Soon after their arrival, his apartment is ransacked and his wife kidnapped. He's tagged like a wild animal and his nightly scripts are being changed. What Idem's eyes are seeing no longer matches what he tells audiences night after night.
Wojna swiatów - nastepne stulecie, The War of the Worlds: Next Century, A Guerra dos Mundos: Próximo Século, Krieg der Welten - Das nächste Jahrhundert, La guerra dei mondi, Wojna światów - następne stulecie, Ο πόλεμος των κόσμων: Επόμενος αιώνας, Война миров. Следующее столетие, 宇宙戦争 次の世紀, Válka světů - příští století, War of the Worlds, The War of the Worlds
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 28 July 2026
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.