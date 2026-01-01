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6.3
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Kak stat zvezdoy
6.3
Kak stat zvezdoy
, 1986
Kak stat zvezdoy
USSR / Musical / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.3
Cast
Vladimir Tatosov
popugay Vaka
Valery Leontiev
Self
Anna Tveleneva
Pevitsa - tantsovshchitsa
Maksim Leonidov
Vedushchiy s popugayem
Vyacheslav Polunin
Zheltniy kloun
Nikolay Fomenko
Tatyana Gakkel
Markiza
Raimonds Pauls
Pianist
Harry Bash
Pianist
Anna Orlova
Klounessa
Leonid Leykin
kloun Ayyayay
Director
Vitaly Aksyonov
Writer
Vitaly Aksyonov
Composer
Viktor Reznikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 22 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
25 March 1986
Release date
25 March 1986
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Kak stat zvezdoy, How to Become a Star, Как стать звездой
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
15
votes
6.3
IMDb
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