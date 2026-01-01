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Poster of Kak stat zvezdoy
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Kak stat zvezdoy
6.3

Kak stat zvezdoy

, 1986
Kak stat zvezdoy
USSR / Musical / 18+
Poster of Kak stat zvezdoy
6.3

Cast

Vladimir Tatosov
popugay Vaka
Valery Leontiev
Self
Anna Tveleneva
Pevitsa - tantsovshchitsa
Maksim Leonidov
Maksim Leonidov
Vedushchiy s popugayem
Vyacheslav Polunin
Vyacheslav Polunin
Zheltniy kloun
Nikolay Fomenko
Nikolay Fomenko
Tatyana Gakkel
Markiza
Raimonds Pauls
Pianist
Harry Bash
Pianist
Anna Orlova
Klounessa
Leonid Leykin
kloun Ayyayay
Director Vitaly Aksyonov
Writer Vitaly Aksyonov
Composer Viktor Reznikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 25 March 1986
Release date
25 March 1986 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Kak stat zvezdoy, How to Become a Star, Как стать звездой

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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