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Poster of Beyond the Walls
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Walls
6.7

Beyond the Walls

, 1984
Me'Ahorei Hasoragim
Israel / Drama / 18+
Poster of Beyond the Walls
6.7

Synopsis

In Israel's Central Prison, the security officer is corrupt, supplying drugs and stirring the hatred between Jewish and Arab prisoners to his advantage. Uri, in for 12 years for armed robbery, and Issan, in for 50 years for PLO violence, command the respect of their cells. When the Arabs are framed for the murder of a Jewish prisoner and a young inmate commits suicide rather than lie about what happened, Uri and Issan form an unlikely partnership, leading the security block on a strike. Prison officials try to break it. In the background are Uri's daughter and Issan's wife, women of beauty and passion who embody the distance from inside a cell to the outside.

Cast

Arnon Zadok
Uri Mizrachi
Mohammad Bakri
Mohammad Bakri
Isam Jabarin
Assi Dayan
Assaf Furman
Rami Danon
Pitoosy
Boaz Sharabi
Shlomo Ben Abu 'Nightingale'
Hillel Ne'eman
Roberto Pollack
Yechiel
Haim Shinar
Hoffman
Naffi Salach
Adib Jahschan
Director Uri Barbash
Writer Uri Barbash, Benny Barbash, Eran Preis
Composer Ilan Virtzberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 27 September 1984
Release date
27 September 1984 Israel
Production April Films
Also known as
Me'Ahorei Hasoragim, Beyond the Walls, Bakom murarna, Detrás de los muros, Além das Fronteiras, Au-delà des murs, Bag murene, Bak murene, Beyond the Law, Exegersi, Jenseits der Mauern, Kiven sisässä, Oltre le sbarre, Para Além das Muralhas, Za murami, Зад стените

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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