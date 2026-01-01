Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Winter Cherry
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Winter Cherry
7.7

Winter Cherry

, 1985
Zimnyaya vishnya
USSR / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Winter Cherry
7.7

Cast

Elena Safonova
Elena Safonova
Olga
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Vadim
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Larisa Pavlovna
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Valya
Alexander Lenkov
Alexander Lenkov
Veniamin
Ivars Kalnins
Ivars Kalnins
Herbert
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Sashka
Alla Osipenko
Olga's Ex-Mother-in-Law
Sergey Rozhogin
Valeri Karavayev
Kirill Ivanovich
Director Igor Maslennikov
Writer Vladimir Valutsky
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 21 October 1985
Release date
21 October 1985 Russia 0+
Budget $50,000,000
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya, Зимняя вишня, Kirsebær under snøen, Miłość Olgi, Winter Cherries, Winterkirschen, Žieminė vyšnia

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Winter Cherry

Beregite muzhchin!
Beregite muzhchin! Comedy
1982, USSR
6.0
Crazies
Crazies Comedy
1991, USSR
6.0
Winter Cherries 2
Winter Cherries 2 Romantic
1990, USSR
5.0
Adam's Rib
Adam's Rib Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1990, USSR
7.0
Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love
Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love Romantic
1989, USSR
7.0
I Cannot Say "Farewell"
I Cannot Say "Farewell" Romantic
1982, USSR
7.0
Fox hunting
Fox hunting Drama, Crime
1980, USSR
7.0
Otpusk v sentyabre
Otpusk v sentyabre Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
Vishnevii sad
Vishnevii sad Drama, Comedy
1976, USSR
7.0
Happy Go Lucky
Happy Go Lucky Comedy
1972, USSR
7.0
The Blizzard
The Blizzard Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more