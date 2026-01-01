Cast
Alla Osipenko
Olga's Ex-Mother-in-Law
Valeri Karavayev
Kirill Ivanovich
Cast and Crew
Director
Igor Maslennikov
Writer
Vladimir Valutsky
Composer
Vladimir Dashkevich
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1985
World premiere
21 October 1985
Release date
|21 October 1985
|Russia
|
|0+
Budget
$50,000,000
Production
Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya, Зимняя вишня, Kirsebær under snøen, Miłość Olgi, Winter Cherries, Winterkirschen, Žieminė vyšnia