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Poster of The Jester
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Jester
6.9

The Jester

, 1988
Shut
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Jester
6.9

Cast

Dmitri Vesensky
Marina Mayevskaya
Igor Kostolevskiy
Igor Kostolevskiy
Genrietta Yegorova
Yelena Yevseyenko
Aleksandr Zabolotsky
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Vasiliy Michkov
Vasiliy Michkov
Andrei Semyonov
Gelena Kirik
Director Andrey Eshpay
Writer Yuriy Vyazemskiy
Composer Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 6 June 1988
Release date
6 June 1988 Russia 0+
11 November 1988 USA
31 October 1988 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Shut, Шут

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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