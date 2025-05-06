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Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Jester
6.9
The Jester
, 1988
Shut
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Dmitri Vesensky
Marina Mayevskaya
Igor Kostolevskiy
Genrietta Yegorova
Yelena Yevseyenko
Aleksandr Zabolotsky
Anatoly Grachyov
Vasiliy Michkov
Andrei Semyonov
Gelena Kirik
Director
Andrey Eshpay
Writer
Yuriy Vyazemskiy
Composer
Andrey Ledenyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1988
World premiere
6 June 1988
Release date
6 June 1988
Russia
0+
11 November 1988
USA
31 October 1988
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Shut, Шут
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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