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Poster of Frankenstein 90
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Frankenstein 90
4.6

Frankenstein 90

, 1984
Frankenstein 90
France / Horror, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Frankenstein 90
4.6

Cast

Jean Rochefort
Jean Rochefort
Victor Frankenstein, alias Victor Lafaurie
Eddy Mitchell
Eddy Mitchell
Franck
Fiona Gélin
Elisabeth Lafaurie
Herma Vos
Adélaïde
Ged Marlon
L'inspecteur
Serge Marquand
Le commissaire de police
Anna Gaylor
Anna Gaylor
Corona, la domestique
Dirke Altevogt
Bonbon de Nemours
Cécile Auclert
La jeune humanoïde
Ketty
Rita Ketchup
Director Alain Jessua
Writer Paul Gégauff, Alain Jessua
Composer Armando Trovajoli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 1 August 1984
Release date
1 August 1984 France
14 August 1984 USA
Production A.J. Films, TF1 Films Production
Based on novel “Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus” (Mary Shelley, 1818)
Also known as
Frankenstein 90, Frankenstein, mi amor, Франкенштейн 90

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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