Cast
Yelena Ivochkina
Elaine Fortescue
Elza Radziņa
Miss Effie Ramsbottom
Cast and Crew
Writer
Agatha Christie, Valentina Kolodyazhnaya, Andrey Makarevich, Yelizaveta Smirnova
Composer
Viktor Babushkin
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
11 November 1983
Release date
|11 November 1983
|USA
|
|
|21 November 1983
|USSR
|
|
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Tayna chyornykh drozdov, Тайна «Чёрных дроздов», 'Juodųjų strazdų' paslaptis, Secret of the Blackbirds, The Secret of the Blackbirds, Карман, полный ржи