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Poster of Secret of the Black Birds
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Secret of the Black Birds
6.7

Secret of the Black Birds

, 1983
Tayna chyornykh drozdov
USSR / Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Secret of the Black Birds
6.7

Cast

Ita Ever
Ita Ever
Miss Marple
Vladimir Sedov
Vladimir Sedov
Inspector Neele
Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
George Fortescue
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Adele Fortescue
Yuriy Belyaev
Yuriy Belyaev
Persival Forteskyu
Elena Sanaeva
Elena Sanaeva
Jennifer Fortescue
Andrey Kharitonov
Andrey Kharitonov
Lance Fortescue
Veronika Izotova
Veronika Izotova
Natalya Danilova
Natalya Danilova
Patricia Fortescue
Yelena Ivochkina
Elaine Fortescue
Elza Radziņa
Miss Effie Ramsbottom
Director Vadim Derbenyov
Writer Agatha Christie, Valentina Kolodyazhnaya, Andrey Makarevich, Yelizaveta Smirnova
Composer Viktor Babushkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 11 November 1983
Release date
11 November 1983 USA
21 November 1983 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Tayna chyornykh drozdov, Тайна «Чёрных дроздов», 'Juodųjų strazdų' paslaptis, Secret of the Blackbirds, The Secret of the Blackbirds, Карман, полный ржи

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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