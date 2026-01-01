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Poster of Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
6.3

Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki

, 1983
Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
6.3

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Natalya Belokhvostikova
Natalya Belokhvostikova
Irina Blagovolina
Albert Filozov
Albert Filozov
Rudolf Domann
Boris Plotnikov
Boris Plotnikov
Manfred v molodosti
Bruno Frejndlikh
Bruno Frejndlikh
Manfred
Mark Prudkin
Gammer
Rodion Nahapetov
Rodion Nahapetov
Gammer v molodosti
Aleksandr Safronov
Vladimir Danilov v molodosti
Vatslav Dvorzhetsky
Vladimir Danilov
Vaiva Mainelytė
Linda - zhena Rudolfa Domann
Sajram Issojewa
Sayram
Director Dmitry Barshchevsky
Writer Natalya Violina
Composer Aleksandr Belyayev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 7 March 1983
Release date
7 March 1983 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki, Две главы из семейной хроники

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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