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6.3
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Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
6.3
Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
, 1983
Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Natalya Belokhvostikova
Irina Blagovolina
Albert Filozov
Rudolf Domann
Boris Plotnikov
Manfred v molodosti
Bruno Frejndlikh
Manfred
Mark Prudkin
Gammer
Rodion Nahapetov
Gammer v molodosti
Aleksandr Safronov
Vladimir Danilov v molodosti
Vatslav Dvorzhetsky
Vladimir Danilov
Vaiva Mainelytė
Linda - zhena Rudolfa Domann
Sajram Issojewa
Sayram
Director
Dmitry Barshchevsky
Writer
Natalya Violina
Composer
Aleksandr Belyayev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
7 March 1983
Release date
7 March 1983
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki, Две главы из семейной хроники
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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