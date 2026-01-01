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Poster of Pennies from Heaven
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Pennies from Heaven
6.5

Pennies from Heaven

, 1981
Pennies from Heaven
USA / Musical, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Pennies from Heaven
6.5

Synopsis

During the Great Depression, a sheet music salesman seeks to escape his dreary life through popular music and a love affair with an innocent school teacher.

Cast

Steve Martin
Steve Martin
Bernadette Peters
Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken
Jessica Harper
Jessica Harper
Vernel Bagneris
John McMartin
Director Herbert Ross
Writer Dennis Potter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 11 December 1981
Release date
11 December 1981 Russia 18+
11 December 1981 Kazakhstan
1 January 1982 USA
11 December 1981 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,171,289
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), SLM Production Group, Hera Productions
Also known as
Pennies from Heaven, Dinheiro do Céu, La plata viene del cielo, Tanz in den Wolken, Tout l'or du ciel, Bani din rai, Dinero caído del cielo, Filléreső, Grosz z nieba, Pennejä taivaasta, Spiccioli dal cielo, Αναπάντεχα δολάρια, Гроши с неба, Пари от небето, ペニーズ・フロム・ヘブン

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Joan Parker [referring to Arthur's male organ, after discovering he's having an affair] Cut his thing off.
[the detective shows a look of shock and disgust]
Joan Parker I want them to cut his thing off and bury it!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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