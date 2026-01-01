ProductionMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), SLM Production Group, Hera Productions
Also known as
Pennies from Heaven, Dinheiro do Céu, La plata viene del cielo, Tanz in den Wolken, Tout l'or du ciel, Bani din rai, Dinero caído del cielo, Filléreső, Grosz z nieba, Pennejä taivaasta, Spiccioli dal cielo, Αναπάντεχα δολάρια, Гроши с неба, Пари от небето, ペニーズ・フロム・ヘブン
Film rating
6.5
Rate12 votes
6.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Joan Parker[referring to Arthur's male organ, after discovering he's having an affair]Cut his thing off.
[the detective shows a look of shock and disgust]
Joan ParkerI want them to cut his thing off and bury it!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.