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Poster of Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
5.4

Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina

, 1989
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
5.4

Cast

Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Khodzha Nasreddin
Ildar Shadayev
Khodzha Nasreddin - v yunosti
Gombozhavin Gombosuren
Timur Tamerlan
Mark Tumakhani
Timur Tamerlan - v yunosti
Aslan Rakhmatullayev
Khodzha Zulfikar
Seseg Sharapova
Seseg B. Sharapova
Mamlakat-Kubaro - v molodosti
Khurgulek Kongar
Mamlakat-Kubaro - v starosti
Anzhela Garibova
Tsyganka - v yunosti
Zeinab Bangiyeva
Tsyganka - v starosti
Director Rein Liblic
Writer Timur Zulfikarov
Composer Igor Len
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 11 March 1990
Release date
11 March 1990 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Kontakt
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina, Возвращение Ходжи Насреддина

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
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