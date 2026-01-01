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5.4
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Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
5.4
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
, 1989
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina
USSR / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.4
Cast
Ramaz Chkhikvadze
Khodzha Nasreddin
Ildar Shadayev
Khodzha Nasreddin - v yunosti
Gombozhavin Gombosuren
Timur Tamerlan
Mark Tumakhani
Timur Tamerlan - v yunosti
Aslan Rakhmatullayev
Khodzha Zulfikar
Seseg Sharapova
Seseg B. Sharapova
Mamlakat-Kubaro - v molodosti
Khurgulek Kongar
Mamlakat-Kubaro - v starosti
Anzhela Garibova
Tsyganka - v yunosti
Zeinab Bangiyeva
Tsyganka - v starosti
Director
Rein Liblic
Writer
Timur Zulfikarov
Composer
Igor Len
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
11 March 1990
Release date
11 March 1990
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Kontakt
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina, Возвращение Ходжи Насреддина
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
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