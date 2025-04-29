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Poster of Cat People
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Cat People
6.2

Cat People

, 1982
Cat People
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Cat People
6.2

Cast

Nastassja Kinski
Nastassja Kinski
Irena Gallier
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Paul Gallier
John Heard
John Heard
Oliver Yates
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Alice Perrin
Ruby Dee
Female
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Joe Creigh
Scott Paulin
Bill Searle
Frankie Faison
Frankie Faison
Detective Brandt
Ron Diamond
Detective Ron Diamond
Lynn Lowry
Lynn Lowry
Ruthie
Director Paul Schrader
Writer DeWitt Bodeen, Alan Ormsby
Composer Giorgio Moroder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 2 April 1982
Release date
16 September 1982 Argentina
9 July 1982 Australia
6 December 1982 Brazil
9 September 1982 Colombia
9 August 1982 Denmark
15 October 1982 Finland
8 September 1982 France
26 August 1982 Germany
4 July 2003 Great Britain
17 February 1983 Hong Kong
12 November 1982 Ireland
2 September 1982 Italy
31 July 1982 Japan
24 February 1983 Mexico
9 September 1982 Netherlands
1 October 1982 Norway
14 January 1983 Philippines
10 January 1983 Portugal
23 August 1982 Spain
2 July 1982 Sweden
1 November 1983 Turkey
2 April 1982 USA
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,000,000
Production RKO Pictures, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Cat People, La marca de la pantera, El beso de la pantera, Katzenmenschen, Ljudi mačke, Люди-кошки, 豹人, A Felina, A Marca da Pantera, Il bacio della pantera, Kassinimesed, Kattfolket, Kedi kız, Kissaihmiset, La féline, La gente gato, Ludzie-koty, Người Báo, Oamenii-felină, Párducemberek, Žmones kates, Η αγριόγατα, Люди-кішки, Хората-котки, 캣 피플, キャット・ピープル, 豹女, 豹妹, Ludzie koty, Αγριόγατα

Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Quotes

Irena Gallier I'm not like you.
Paul Gallier Well, that's the lie that will kill your lover. At least let me spare you that - horror.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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