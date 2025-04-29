6.2Cat People
Cat People, 1982
USA / Horror / 18+
Cast
Scott Paulin
Bill Searle
Ron Diamond
Detective Ron Diamond
Director Paul Schrader
Writer DeWitt Bodeen, Alan Ormsby
Composer Giorgio Moroder
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 2 April 1982
Release date
|16 September 1982
|Argentina
|9 July 1982
|Australia
|6 December 1982
|Brazil
|9 September 1982
|Colombia
|9 August 1982
|Denmark
|15 October 1982
|Finland
|8 September 1982
|France
|26 August 1982
|Germany
|4 July 2003
|Great Britain
|17 February 1983
|Hong Kong
|12 November 1982
|Ireland
|2 September 1982
|Italy
|31 July 1982
|Japan
|24 February 1983
|Mexico
|9 September 1982
|Netherlands
|1 October 1982
|Norway
|14 January 1983
|Philippines
|10 January 1983
|Portugal
|23 August 1982
|Spain
|2 July 1982
|Sweden
|1 November 1983
|Turkey
|2 April 1982
|USA
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,000,000
Production RKO Pictures, Universal Pictures
Also known as
Cat People, La marca de la pantera, El beso de la pantera, Katzenmenschen, Ljudi mačke, Люди-кошки, 豹人, A Felina, A Marca da Pantera, Il bacio della pantera, Kassinimesed, Kattfolket, Kedi kız, Kissaihmiset, La féline, La gente gato, Ludzie-koty, Người Báo, Oamenii-felină, Párducemberek, Žmones kates, Η αγριόγατα, Люди-кішки, Хората-котки, 캣 피플, キャット・ピープル, 豹女, 豹妹, Ludzie koty, Αγριόγατα
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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