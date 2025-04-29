Well, that's the lie that will kill your lover. At least let me spare you that - horror.

Paul Gallier Well, that's the lie that will kill your lover. At least let me spare you that - horror.

I'm not like you.

Irena Gallier I'm not like you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.