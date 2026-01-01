Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...
5.8

Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...

, 1981
Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...
5.8

Cast

Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Artyom Dolnikov
Galina Polskikh
Galina Polskikh
Anna Dolnikova
Marina Dyuzheva
Marina Dyuzheva
Katya
Aleksandr Yermakov
Anton
Gennadiy Yalovich
Kashkin
Yury Kuzmenko
Grisha
Tatyana Tashkova
Tatyana Tashkova
Tamara
Elena Arzhanik
Nina Leonidovna
Vladimir Izotov
Tolik
Vladimir Korovkin
Fedotovich
Director Aleksei Korenev
Writer Leonid Derbenyov, Oleg Zhdan
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 1 September 1981
Release date
1 September 1981 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy..., Ehrlich, klug und ledig, Uczciwy, mądry, nieżonaty, Честный, умный, неженатый...

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy...

The Sunday Daddy
The Sunday Daddy Drama
1986, USSR
6.0
Going Inside a Storm
Going Inside a Storm Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Na iskhode leta
Na iskhode leta Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
Yesli yest parusa
Yesli yest parusa Drama
1969, USSR
6.0
I’m Staying
I’m Staying Drama
2007, Russia
7.0
Odnazhdy v dekabre
Odnazhdy v dekabre Drama
1988, USSR
5.0
The Journalist
The Journalist Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
Vernost
Vernost Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
There Was an Old Couple
There Was an Old Couple Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
I Am Twenty
I Am Twenty Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya
Zhenshchin obizhat ne rekomenduetsya Romantic, Drama
2000, Russia
5.0
Attack and Retreat
Attack and Retreat Drama, War
1965, USSR / Italy
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more