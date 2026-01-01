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Poster of Boyfriends and Girlfriends
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Boyfriends and Girlfriends
7.4

Boyfriends and Girlfriends

, 1987
Ami de mon amie, L'
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Boyfriends and Girlfriends
7.4

Cast

Emmanuelle Chaulet
Blanche
Sophie Renoir
Lea
Anne-Laure Meury
Adrienne
Éric Viellard
Fabien
François-Eric Gendron
Alexandre
Director Éric Rohmer
Writer Éric Rohmer
Composer Jean-Louis Valéro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 26 August 1987
Release date
14 September 1987 Canada
26 August 1987 France
14 April 1988 Germany
24 June 1988 Great Britain PG
7 April 1988 Netherlands
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $825,128
Production Les Films du Losange, Investimage, Compagnie Eric Rohmer (CER)
Also known as
L'ami de mon amie, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, El amigo de mi amiga, O Amigo da Minha Amiga, A barátnőm barátja, Boyfriends and Girlfriends, Comédies et proverbes, Dečko moje djevojke, Der Freund meiner Freundin, Kız Arkadaşımın Erkek Arkadaşı, L'amico della mia amica, Min flickväns pojkvän, Min venindes ven, Min venninnes venn, Prietenul prietenei mele, Prijatelj moje prijateljice, Przyjaciel mojej przyjaciółki, Ystävättäreni poikaystävä, Ο φίλος της φίλης μου, Друг моей подруги, 내 여자친구의 남자친구, 友だちの恋人, 女友的男友, The Love of My Love, 내 여자 친구의 남자 친구

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Alexandre If you must know, I like slender, rather tall girls.
Lea Blondes or brunettes?
Alexandre Brunettes. With smooth, light, slightly tanned skin. They really attract me. Especially when they have big eyes and silky lashes.
Lea Cut it out. You promised not to lay it on!
Alexandre I'm not laying it on! You asked what my type was! You're much closer than Adrienne to my ideal. You've always attracted me. But fate was against it.
Lea Fate! You control yours, don't be modest!
Alexandre You're wrong! I don't like to push. I'm no Romeo. The fact is, girls like me! It's given me bad habits. It can be a disadvantage. They seek me out, so I just relax. Means I don't always wind up with the best. If I like a girl, I'll meet her sooner or later... Better later then too soon. Take us... I'm glad I met you now, not 6 months ago. We're both available...
Lea Stop it! What's available mean? And I don't like your kind of guy. I like to be wooed!
Alexandre You were with Fabien!
Lea You should have been insanely jealous.
Alexandre Who says I wasn't?
Lea Actions talk! You should've done something wild!
Alexandre Let's run away. I'll kidnap you!
Lea That's not so wild. And I said no!
Alexandre I heard yes.
Lea It meant no.
Alexandre I'll think of something wilder... Come live with me! You've even got your bags! My place's too big for me alone.
Lea When you're alone!
Alexandre I'm alone now.
Lea I'm going to my folks'. They're expecting me.
Alexandre Call them back!
Lea They're asleep.
Alexandre So they're not waiting up!
Lea I might move in with you, but not now. We've known each other 6 months, so wait 6 more months. During that period, you mustn't date anyone else. Then maybe I'll let myself be wooed!
Alexandre I accept. But you mustn't date anyone, either.
Lea That suits me fine!
Alexandre 6 months is a bit long. How about 6 days?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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