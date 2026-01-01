Alexandre If you must know, I like slender, rather tall girls.

Lea Blondes or brunettes?

Alexandre Brunettes. With smooth, light, slightly tanned skin. They really attract me. Especially when they have big eyes and silky lashes.

Lea Cut it out. You promised not to lay it on!

Alexandre I'm not laying it on! You asked what my type was! You're much closer than Adrienne to my ideal. You've always attracted me. But fate was against it.

Lea Fate! You control yours, don't be modest!

Alexandre You're wrong! I don't like to push. I'm no Romeo. The fact is, girls like me! It's given me bad habits. It can be a disadvantage. They seek me out, so I just relax. Means I don't always wind up with the best. If I like a girl, I'll meet her sooner or later... Better later then too soon. Take us... I'm glad I met you now, not 6 months ago. We're both available...

Lea Stop it! What's available mean? And I don't like your kind of guy. I like to be wooed!

Alexandre You were with Fabien!

Lea You should have been insanely jealous.

Alexandre Who says I wasn't?

Lea Actions talk! You should've done something wild!

Alexandre Let's run away. I'll kidnap you!

Lea That's not so wild. And I said no!

Alexandre I heard yes.

Lea It meant no.

Alexandre I'll think of something wilder... Come live with me! You've even got your bags! My place's too big for me alone.

Lea When you're alone!

Alexandre I'm alone now.

Lea I'm going to my folks'. They're expecting me.

Alexandre Call them back!

Lea They're asleep.

Alexandre So they're not waiting up!

Lea I might move in with you, but not now. We've known each other 6 months, so wait 6 more months. During that period, you mustn't date anyone else. Then maybe I'll let myself be wooed!

Alexandre I accept. But you mustn't date anyone, either.

Lea That suits me fine!