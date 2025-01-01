Crime Films

Thankam

Thankamani

That Darn Cat

That Day

The Abduction of Zack Butterfield

The Accidental Detective 2

The Accountant 2

The Accused

The Actor

The Adderall Diaries

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra

The Air I Breathe

The Alphabet Killer

The Anderson Tapes

The Angel

The Angel Maker

The Apartment

The Apocalypse Code

The Ascent

The Assassination of Trotsky

The Assignment

The Axe

The Baader Meinhof Complex

The Bad and the Worse

The Bag Man

The Baker

The Baltimore Bullet

The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair

The Barefoot Contessa

The Batman

The Batman Part II

The Battling Bellhop

The Baytown Outlaws

The Beast

The Bells

The Bengal Files

The Bezonians

The Big Bounce

The Big Clock

The Big Heat

The Big Hit

The Big Lebowski

The Big Sleep

The Bikeriders

The Bill Collector

The Birthday Cake

The Black Dahlia

The Black Dahlia Haunting: Director's Cut

The Black Square

The Black Veil

The Bling Ring

The Blue Room

The Bone Collector

The Bone Man

The Bookie & the Bruiser

The Boondock Saints

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day

The Boondock Saints III

The Border

The Boston Strangler

The Boston Strangler: The Untold Story

The Boys from Marx and Engels Street

The Brain

The Brave One

The Brawler

The Breaking Point

The Brink's Job

The Brothers Rico

The Buckingham Murders

The Bull

The Bygone

The Calendar Killer

The Can

The Cases of Mystery Lane

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening

The Castle

The Cat's Meow

The Cell

The Chamber

The Channel

The Christophers

The Cincinnati Spin

The Clan

The Clean Up Crew

The Client

The Clovehitch Killer

The Collector

The Collini Case

The Comeback

The Con Artist

The Condemned

The Congo Murders

The Connection

The Contract

The Conversation

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover

The Cool World

The Corrupted

The Corsican File

The Cotton Club

The Counselor

The Counterfeiters

The Country of Deaf

The Courier

The Cove

The Covenant

The Coverup

The Creator

The Crime of Monsieur Lange

The Crimes That Bind

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz

The Criminal Who Stole a Crime

The Criminal and the Lady

The Crimson Rivers

The Critic

The Crow

The Crow: City of Angels

The Cry Baby Killer

The Curse of the Jade Scorpion

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Dark Mirror

The Darker the Lake

The Day of the Jackal

The Dead End

The Dead Pool

The Dead of Night

The Death and Life of Bobby Z

The Debt

The Deep End

The Defiant Ones

The Departed

The Detective

The Devil All the Time

The Devil Comes to Kansas City

The Devil on Trial

The Devil's Backbone

The Devil's Deal

The Devil's Rejects

The Diamond Arm

The Dirty South

The Docks of New York

The Domino Principle

The Door

The Double

The Double Hour

The Drop

The Drug King

The Dry

The Edukators

The Efficiency Expert

The Eiger Sanction

The Eken

The Element of Crime

The Empty Man

The Enforcer

The Epidemic

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

The Escape

The Executioner

The Extortion

The Fairfax Millions

The Family

The Fanatic

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The Fate of the Furious

The Field

The Fifth Commandment

The File on Thelma Jordon

The Flintstones

The Flock

The Football Factory

The Force

The Forever Prisoner

The Forger

The Formula

The Fortune

The Fourth Man

The Freshman

The Frightened City

The Front Page

The Frontier

The Fugitive

The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden

The Gambler

The Game

The Gang of Oss

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil

The Gemini Lounge

The Gendarme and the Extra-Terrestrials

The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes

The General's Daughter

The Generation of Evil

The Gentlemen

The Ghost Who Walks

The Ghost Writer

The Girl

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

The Girl Was Young

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Survived: The Alina Thompson Story

The Girl from the Naked Eye

The Girl in the Fog

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Glimmer Man

The Golden Child

The Golden Glove

The Goldman Case

The Good, the Bad and the Dead

The Goodbye Kiss

The Gorgon Case

The Goya Murders

The Gracie Allen Murder Case

The Great Train Robbery

The Great Train Robbery

The Green Glove

The Guilty

The Gunman

The Hands of Orlac

The Happytime Murders

The Hard Way

The Hard Word

The Hate U Give

The Hatton Garden Job

The Hidden Child

The Highwaymen

The Hit

The Hollow Point

The Hot Rock

The Hound of the Baskervilles

The Hound of the Baskervilles

The House of Manson

The Housemaid

The Hunt for the BTK Killer

The Hypnotist

The Hypothesis of the Stolen Painting

The Ice Harvest

The Iceman

The Immigrant

The Immortal

The Immortals

The In-Laws

The Informant!

The Informer

The Informer

The Informers

The Insomniac

The Instigators

The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz

The Interrupters

The Inverted Case

The Invisible Guest

The Irishman

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

The January Man

The Jericho Mile

The Jesuit

The Jesus Rolls

The Judgement

The Keeper

The Killer

The Killer

The Killer Inside Me

The Killing

The Killing Jar

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie

The King of Algiers

The King of Marvin Gardens

The Kingdom

The Kitchen

The Knave of Spades

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

The Ladykillers

The Ladykillers

The Laramie Project

The Last Days of American Crime

The Last Deal

The Last Joint Venture

The Last Shooter

The Last Son

The Last Stop in Yuma County

The Last Supper

The Last Thing He Wanted

The Last Victim

The Late Show

The Letter

The Liability

The Liberation of L.B. Jones

The Life & Death of Tupac Shakur

The Life and Death of John Gotti

The Life of David Gale

The Limey

The Limits of Control

The Line

The List of Adrian Messenger

The Little Chaos

The Little Thief

The Locksmith

The Lodger

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The Long Riders

The Look of a Killer

The Lookalike

The Lookout

The Losers

The Love of Her Life

The Lower Depths

The Machine Girl

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Maiden Heist

The Man

The Man Who Copied

The Man Who Knew Everything

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Man Who Wasn't There

The Man from London

The Man from Nowhere

The Many Saints of Newark

The Marco Effect

The Marine 4: Moving Target

The Marine 5: Battleground

The Mask

The Mastermind

The Mayor of Rione Sanità

The Medallion

The Menkoff Method

The Merciless

The Mexican

The Midnight Man

The Midnight Story

The Mill of Good Luck

The Ministers

The Minus Man

The Mirror Crack'd

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

The Missing

The Moon Thieves

The Morning After

The Mother God

The Mousetrap

The Mule

The Mummy Rebirth

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

The Murderer

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Truth

The Name of the Rose

The Naughty Nine

The Negotiation

The Negotiator

The Neighbor

The Net

The Net 2.0

The Newton Boys

The Night Clerk

The Night Doctor

The Night Porter

The Night Visitor

The Night of the 12th

The Night of the Following Day

The Night of the Generals

The Nightingale

The Object of Beauty

The Odds

The Offence

The Old Man and the Gun

The Old Woman with the Knife

The Olsen Gang Gets Polished

The Order

The Organization

The Other Me

The Outfit

The Outlaws

The Outlaws

The Outrage

The Outsider

The Outsider

The Outsiders

The Owners

The Oxford Murders

The Pale blue Eye

The Panic in Needle Park

The Paradine Case

The Parasomniac

The Park Maniac

The Parole Officer

The Pay Day

The People Against O'Hara

The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King

The Perfect Host

The Perfect Score

The Perfect Teacher

The Petal Pushers

The Phenix City Story

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Place Beyond the Pines

The Pledge

The Plot

The Policeman's Lineage

The Pope of Greenwich Village

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Postman Always Rings Twice

The Power

The Power of Emotion

The Power of Few

The Presidio

The Principal

The Prize

The Projectionist

The Proposition

The Protégé

The Public Enemy

The Public Eye

The Punished

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper

The PyraMMMid

The Quarry

The Quickie

The Quiet Family

The Quiet Ones

The Racket

The Raid: Redemption

The Rainmaker

The Rebel Rousers

The Reckoning

The Red Light Bandit

The Red Lotus

The Red One: Triumph

The Red Spider

The Red Violin

The Replacement Killers

The Rescuers

The Resting Samurai

The Retirement Plan

The Return of Superfly

The Ring Virus

The Rivals of Amziah King

The River Wild

The Robber

The Robber Hotzenplotz

The Rookie

The Roommate

The Roundup

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

The Rules of Art

The Rumyantsev Case

The Runners

The Russian Triangle

The Ruthless

The Salton Sea

The Score

The Second Wind

The Secret Agent

The Secret in Their Eyes

The Secret of Gretha Villa

The Secret of a Leader

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

The Sentinel

The Settlers

The Seven Five

The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

The Shadow Near the Pier

The Shadow Strays

The Shadow's Edge

The Shakedown

The Shepherd: Border Patrol

The Shipment

The Shooter

The Siege at Thorn High

The Sign of Four

The Signpost to Destiny

The Silence

The Silence of the Lambs

The Silencing

The Silent Forest

The Silent Hour

The Singing Detective

The Sleeping Car Murders

The Slow Hustle

The Snowman

The Soul-Mate

The Speedway Murders

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

The Squeeze

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The State Counsellor

The Sting

The Stoning of Soraya M.

The Stranger

The Stranger

The Street Avenger

The Substitute

The Substitute 2: School's Out

The Suite Life Movie

The Sun's Burial

The Sweeney

The System

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya

The Tax Collector

The Temple Woods Gang

The Tender Hook

The Testament of Dr. Mabuse

The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot

The Thicket

The Thieves

The Thin Blue Line

The Thin Man

The Third Man

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse

The Thundermans Return

The Thursday Murder Club

The Tinder Swindler

The Tokyo Trial / Dongjing Shenpan

The Touch of the Night

The Town

The Trainer

The Traitor

The Trap

The Treacherous

The Tribe

The Trouble With You

The True Adventures of Wolfboy

The Trust

The Turkish Gambit

The Two Jakes

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Umbrella Coup

The Underneath

The Ungodly

The Unholy Trinity

The United States of Leland

The Untouchables

The Usual Suspects

The Victims

The Villagers

The Virgin Spring

The Voices

The Voroshilov Shooter

The Vulture

The Warriors

The Watcher

The Way of the Gun

The Weight of Water

The Whiskey Bandit

The Whisper Man

The White Arrow

The White List

The White Rose

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords

The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell

The White Tiger

The Whole Nine Yards

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wild

The Wild Goose Lake

The Wild Ride

The Wizard of Lies

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Woman in the Fifth

The Woman in the Window

The World Is Yours

The Wrath of God

The Wrong Place

The Wrong Trousers

The Yakuza

The Yards

The Zodiac

The gendarme to stroll

Theatre of Violence

Thelma & Louise

Thesis on a Homicide

They Live by Night

They Made Me a Criminal

Thick as Thieves

Thin Air

Things Change

Thirst

This Man Must Die

This Must Be the Place

Thomas Crown Affair Project

Thought Crimes: The Case of the Cannibal Cop

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Three Colors: Red

Three Days and a Life

Three Days of the Condor

Three Holes, Two Brads, and a Smoking Gun

Three Lives and Only One Death

Through and Through

Throw Momma from the Train

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Thunderheart