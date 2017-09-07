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Poster of The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King
5.8

The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King

, 2017
Die Pfefferkörner und der Fluch des schwarzen Königs
Germany / Crime, Family / 18+
Poster of The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King
5.8

Cast

Devid Striesow
Katharina Wackernagel
Hannes Wegener
Suzanne von Borsody
Leo Seppi
Luca
Lilly Barshy
Luise
Marleen Quentin
Mia
Ruben Meiller
Benny
Nino Böhlau
Olaf
Zoran Pingel
Bosse
Emilia Flint
Alice
Marc Zwinz
Polizist Hannes Krabbe
Director Christian Theede
Writer Dirk Ahner, Angelika Mönning
Composer Cornelius Renz, Mario Schneider
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 7 September 2017
Release date
8 September 2017 Austria
7 September 2017 Germany
Worldwide Gross $503,932
Production Albolina Film, Letterbox Filmproduktion, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR)
Also known as
Die Pfefferkörner und der Fluch des schwarzen Königs, The Peppercorns and the Curse of the Black King, De Peperbollen en de Vloek van de Zwarte Koning, Détectives en herbe, Die Pfefferkörner und der Fluch der Berge, Els investigadors i la maledicció del Rei Fosc, Klub detektywów i klątwa czarnego króla, La maledizione del re nero, Los Investigadores y la maldición del Rey Oscuro, Peberbanden og den sorte konges forbandelse, Pipariņi, Pipraterad ja musta kuninga needus, 胡椒和黑王的詛咒, Pepparkornen och bergsvålnadens skatt

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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