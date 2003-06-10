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Poster of Tempo
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Tempo
4.6

Tempo

, 2003
Tempo
Canada, France, Great Britain, Luxembourg / Thriller, Romantic, Crime / 18+
Poster of Tempo
4.6

Synopsis

Jenny, a young American woman, moves to Paris and gets involved with Jack, who is seemingly the man of her dreams. However, he has a lot to hide and Jenny quickly gets entangled his dangerous lifestyle.

Cast

Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Sarah James
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook
Jenny Travile
Hugh Dancy
Hugh Dancy
Jack Ganzer
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Walter Shrenger
Art Malik
Art Malik
George Maldonado
David La Haye
David La Haye
Bayliss
Delphine Rich
Lisette Arcan
Catherine Buquen
Kumiko Shrenger
Rita Davies
Juliana
Michel Albertini
Gerard, Sarah's Ex-Husband
Director Eric Styles
Writer Jennifer Salt, L.M. Kit Carson, Jeremy Lipp
Composer John McCarthy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France / Great Britain / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 10 June 2003
Release date
10 June 2003 Russia 16+
10 June 2003 Kazakhstan
17 June 2003 USA
10 June 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Chesler/Perlmutter Productions, France 2 (FR2), Grosvenor Park Productions
Also known as
Tempo, Oyunun Kuralı, Tempó, Tempo - Uma Questão de Sobrevivência, Темп, ラブ＆クライム, 致命第三情

Film rating

4.6
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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