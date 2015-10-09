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Poster of Sniag
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Sniag
6.1

Sniag

, 2015
Sniag
Bulgaria, Ukraine / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Sniag
6.1

Synopsis

Snow is a film for the choice, betrayal and forgiveness between brothers and sons, narrated on the background of the harsh reality in an abandoned place.

Cast

Ovanes Torosian
Marti
Vladimir Yamnenko
Chico Gosho
Krasimir Dokov
Liubaka
Plamen Velikov
Bobi
Konstantin Asenov
Bobi - young age
Ivana Papazova
Lover
Biser Marinov
Security at the post office
Director Ventsislav Vasilev
Writer Ventsislav Vasilev
Composer Kaloyan Dimitrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 9 October 2015
Release date
9 October 2015 Bulgaria
Also known as
Sniag, Śnieg, Snow, Снег, Сняг

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 5 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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