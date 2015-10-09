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6.1
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Sniag
6.1
Sniag
, 2015
Sniag
Bulgaria, Ukraine / Drama, Crime / 18+
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Posters
6.1
Synopsis
Snow is a film for the choice, betrayal and forgiveness between brothers and sons, narrated on the background of the harsh reality in an abandoned place.
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Cast
Ovanes Torosian
Marti
Vladimir Yamnenko
Chico Gosho
Krasimir Dokov
Liubaka
Plamen Velikov
Bobi
Konstantin Asenov
Bobi - young age
Ivana Papazova
Lover
Biser Marinov
Security at the post office
Director
Ventsislav Vasilev
Writer
Ventsislav Vasilev
Composer
Kaloyan Dimitrov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria / Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
9 October 2015
Release date
9 October 2015
Bulgaria
Also known as
Sniag, Śnieg, Snow, Снег, Сняг
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 5 August 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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