Poster of Dangersous Temptation
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Dangersous Temptation

Dangersous Temptation

Опасный соблазн 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Is life perfect? It happens. When the spouses have strong, stable relations, connected not only by marriage, but also by the joint business that Tatiana received from her father, and her husband Mark manages all the affairs of the late father-in-law construction company. But if you look into the keyhole and take a closer look, the ideal will suddenly seem imperfect, and a hint of hatred will appear in love and decency. What can break a strong family bond? Passion or deceit? Treason or thirst for vengeance? And if high feelings and low human passions mix up, intertwine and drag on with a strong knot, which can be unleashed only by death?

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2020
Production Viper Group Production
Also known as
Opasnyy soblazn, Dangersous Temptation, Tentación peligrosa, Опасный соблазн
Director
Vladimir Chubrikov
Cast
Mariya Gorban
Mariya Gorban
Liliya May
Anatoly Kot
Anatoly Kot
Cast and Crew
Row 19 5.3
Row 19 (2021)

Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
