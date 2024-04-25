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5.2
Kinoafisha
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In the Pines
5.2
In the Pines
, 2024
Lesní vrah
Czechia / Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Goofs
5.2
Synopsis
The case of Viktor Kalivoda, the forest killer. He shot and killed three people in Czech and Moravian forests in 2005. The story is framed by a pair of main character's suicide attempts.
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Cast
Michael Balcar
Viktor Kalivoda
Andrei Toader
Adam Szyszkowski
Eliska Basusová
Jaroslav Mendel
Marie Turková-Horácková
Miroslava Vydrová
Jirí Král
Lukás Venclík
Martin Davídek
Tomás Drápela
Martin Janous
Director
Radim Špaček
Writer
Zdenek Holý
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
25 April 2024
Release date
25 April 2024
Czechia
15
25 April 2024
Slovakia
Budget
27,950,000 CZK
Worldwide Gross
$2,092
Production
Vernes
Also known as
Lesní vrah, Forest Killer, In the Pines, Lesný vrah, Лесной убийца
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
11
votes
4.2
IMDb
Updated 29 July 2026
Showtimes
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