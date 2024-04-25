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5.2
Kinoafisha Films In the Pines
5.2

In the Pines

, 2024
Lesní vrah
Czechia / Crime / 18+
5.2

Synopsis

The case of Viktor Kalivoda, the forest killer. He shot and killed three people in Czech and Moravian forests in 2005. The story is framed by a pair of main character's suicide attempts.

Cast

Michael Balcar
Viktor Kalivoda
Andrei Toader
Adam Szyszkowski
Adam Szyszkowski
Eliska Basusová
Jaroslav Mendel
Marie Turková-Horácková
Miroslava Vydrová
Jirí Král
Lukás Venclík
Martin Davídek
Tomás Drápela
Martin Janous
Director Radim Špaček
Writer Zdenek Holý
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 April 2024
Release date
25 April 2024 Czechia 15
25 April 2024 Slovakia
Budget 27,950,000 CZK
Worldwide Gross $2,092
Production Vernes
Also known as
Lesní vrah, Forest Killer, In the Pines, Lesný vrah, Лесной убийца

Film rating

5.2
Rate 11 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 29 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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