5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.8
5 posters
Kinoafisha Films Suburbicon

Suburbicon

Suburbicon 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 24 November 2017
World premiere 2 September 2017
Release date
16 November 2017 Russia Cinema Prestige 18+
26 October 2017 Australia
16 November 2017 Belarus
21 December 2017 Brazil
7 December 2017 Denmark
1 December 2017 Estonia
6 December 2017 France
9 November 2017 Germany
24 November 2017 Great Britain
26 October 2017 Greece
28 December 2017 Hong Kong
26 October 2017 Hungary
2 November 2017 Israel
6 December 2017 Italy
16 November 2017 Kazakhstan
1 December 2017 Lithuania
16 November 2017 Netherlands
28 December 2017 Portugal
3 November 2017 Romania
10 November 2017 South Africa
12 July 2018 South Korea
7 December 2017 Spain
6 December 2017 Switzerland
27 October 2017 USA
23 November 2017 Ukraine
3 November 2017 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,768,857
Production Black Bear, Bona Film Group, Dark Castle Entertainment
Also known as
Suburbicon, Suburbicon: Bienvenidos al paraíso, Bienvenue à Suburbicon, Субурбикон, Bí Ẩn Vùng Ngoại Ô, Kenar Mahalle, Predgrađe, Sodot ha'parvarim, Suburbicon - Dove tutto è come sembra, Suburbicon - Willkommen in der Nachbarschaft, Suburbicon: Bem-vindos ao Paraíso, Suburbicon: Tiszta udvar, rendes ház, Suburbikona, Suburbikonas, Субурбікон, サバービコン　仮面を被った街, 完美社區謀殺案, 迷镇凶案
Director
George Clooney
Cast
Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Oscar Isaac
Julianne Moore
Steve Monroe
Noah Jupe
Cast and Crew
Films about Children Films about Children

5.9
5.8 IMDb
Анжелика Морозова 17 November 2017, 23:58
Свежая совместная работа Джорджа Клуни-режиссёра и сценаристов братьев Коэнов получилась не самой оригинальной, но заслуживающей внимания… Read more…
Валентин 16 November 2017, 16:35
25% братьев Коэнов от самих братьев Коэнов
Субурбикон
Люди - порочные существа, большинство не испещрено интеллектом, выше чем у прикроватной… Read more…
Quotes
Gardner [to his son] What do you think you know, big man? Hmm? Because I know a lot of things. That's the case with being a grownup. You have to make decisions. Decisions like what's best for the family.
Suburbicon - trailer in russian
Suburbicon Trailer in russian
Stills
