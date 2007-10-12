Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
On the Doll
5.3
On the Doll
, 2007
On the Doll
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
5.3
Synopsis
A lurid, dark look into the lives of sex workers, where victims of child abuse deal with the consequences later in life.
Expand
Cast
Brittany Snow
Balery
Josh Janowicz
Jaron
Clayne Crawford
Wes
Shanna Collins
Chantel
Theresa Russell
Diane
James Russo
Janitor
Paul Ben-Victor
Jimmy Sours
Marcus Giamatti
Uncle Lou
Eddie Jemison
Mr. Garrett
Angela Sarafyan
Tara
Director
Thomas Mignone
Writer
Thomas Mignone
,
Jeff Most
Composer
Paul D'Amour
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2007
Online premiere
11 February 2021
World premiere
12 October 2007
Release date
12 October 2007
USA
R
Budget
$750,000
Production
Doom Incorporated, Jeff Most Productions
Also known as
On the Doll, Abusados, Bonecas Inocentes, Cita de muñecas, Megalázottak, Prazeres Proibidos, Върху кукла, На кукле
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for On the Doll
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
Drama
2013, USA
6.0
96 Minutes
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
5.0
Project Viper
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2001, USA
3.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree