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Poster of On the Doll
5.3
Kinoafisha Films On the Doll
5.3

On the Doll

, 2007
On the Doll
USA / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of On the Doll
5.3

Synopsis

A lurid, dark look into the lives of sex workers, where victims of child abuse deal with the consequences later in life.

Cast

Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Balery
Josh Janowicz
Jaron
Clayne Crawford
Clayne Crawford
Wes
Shanna Collins
Chantel
Theresa Russell
Diane
James Russo
Janitor
Paul Ben-Victor
Paul Ben-Victor
Jimmy Sours
Marcus Giamatti
Uncle Lou
Eddie Jemison
Eddie Jemison
Mr. Garrett
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan
Tara
Director Thomas Mignone
Writer Thomas Mignone, Jeff Most
Composer Paul D'Amour
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 11 February 2021
World premiere 12 October 2007
Release date
12 October 2007 USA R
Budget $750,000
Production Doom Incorporated, Jeff Most Productions
Also known as
On the Doll, Abusados, Bonecas Inocentes, Cita de muñecas, Megalázottak, Prazeres Proibidos, Върху кукла, На кукле

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Updated 19 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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