Poster of Mascarade
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Mascarade

Mascarade

Mascarade 18+
Synopsis

Adrien, an attractive dancer whose career was shattered by a motorcycle accident, squanders his youth in idleness. His life changes when he meets Margot, who lives off scams and amorous manipulations.

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 March 2023
World premiere 27 May 2022
Release date
9 March 2023 Australia
19 May 2023 Canada
16 March 2023 Croatia 15
1 November 2022 France U
27 July 2023 Greece
22 December 2022 Italy
13 January 2023 Latvia 16+
2 December 2022 Lithuania
24 February 2023 Poland
26 May 2023 Romania
16 March 2023 Serbia
12 May 2023 Spain
24 March 2023 Taiwan
8 March 2023 Ukraine
Budget €14,830,000
Worldwide Gross $6,668,939
Production Les Films du Kiosque, Pathé, Orange Studio
Also known as
Mascarade, La Farsa, Маскарад, Masquerade, A Farsa, Los amantes del engaño, Maskarada, Maskeli Balo, Maskeraad, Masquerade - Ladri d'amore, Masquerade: Ein teuflischer Coup, Prevara in Farsa, Veszedelmes vonzódás, Wiseon-ui jongmal, Καμουφλάζ, 販愛天堂
Director
Nicolas Bedos
Cast
Pierre Niney
Isabelle Adjani
François Cluzet
Marine Vacth
Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
