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Poster of Live and Let Die
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Live and Let Die
6.8

Live and Let Die

, 1973
Live and Let Die
Great Britain / Action, Thriller, Adventure, Crime / 18+
Poster of Live and Let Die
6.8

Cast

Roger Moore
Roger Moore
James Bond
Yaphet Kotto
Yaphet Kotto
Mr. Big
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
Solitaire
Clifton James
Sheriff Pepper
Geoffrey Holder
Baron Samedi
Julius Harris
Tee Hee
David Hedison
Leiter
Gloria Hendry
Rosie
Bernard Lee
'M'
Lois Maxwell
Moneypenny
Director Guy Hamilton
Writer Tom Mankiewicz
Composer George Martin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1973
World premiere 27 June 1973
Release date
26 July 1973 Russia 16+
1 August 1973 Australia
5 October 1973 Brazil
27 June 1973 Canada 14A
19 December 1973 Denmark
21 December 1973 Finland
21 December 1973 France
18 December 1973 Germany
5 July 1973 Great Britain
22 December 1973 Greece
17 August 1973 Ireland PG
19 December 1973 Italy
14 July 1973 Japan G
26 July 1973 Kazakhstan
25 December 1973 Mexico
13 December 1973 Netherlands
5 July 1973 Poland
20 December 1973 Portugal
1 January 1974 South Korea 15
4 December 1973 Spain
22 December 1973 Sweden
5 July 1973 USA
26 July 1973 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $35,385,507
Production Eon Productions
Also known as
Live and Let Die, 007: Vive y deja morir, Ian Fleming's Live and Let Die, Leva och låta dö, Vive y deja morir, Vivir y dejar morir, Vivre et laisser mourir, Živi i pusti umrijeti, Živi in pusti umreti, 007 - Vive e Deixa Morrer, 007 - Vivi e lascia morire, 007: Ela ja lase teistel surra, 007: Live and Let Die, 007: Живи і дай померти, 007/Shinu no wa yatsurada, 007/死ぬのは奴らだ, Å leve og la dø, Agente 007 - Vivi e lascia morire, Com 007 Viva e Deixe Morrer, Elä ja anna toisten kuolla, Élni és halni hagyni, Gyvenk ir leisk mirti, James Bond 007 - Leben und sterben lassen, James Bond: Žiť a nechať zomrieť, Leben und sterben lassen, Lev og lad dø, Leven en laten sterven, Pe cine nu lasi sa moara, Sống Và Hãy Chết, Trăieşte şi lasă să moară, Viu i deixa morir, Viva y deje morir, Vivi e lascia morire, Yaşamak İçin Öldür, Zít a nechat zemrít, Žít a nechat zemřít, Žiť a nechať zomrieť, Živi i pusti umreti, Żyj i pozwól umrzeć, Ζήσε και άσε τους άλλους να πεθάνουν, Живей, а другите да умрат, Живи и дай умереть, Живи и пусти друге да умру, 生死關頭, 007: Viva e Deixe Morrer, 007։ Live and Let Die, 007系列：你死我活, 8탄 007 죽느냐 사느냐, James Bond 007 Vivre et laisser mourir, Живи і дай померти, 007: Élni és halni hagyni, 死ぬのは奴らだ, 007 シリーズ08 死ぬのは奴らだ, James Bond - Lev og lad dø, James Bond: Élni és halni hagyni

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Sheriff J.W. Pepper There's that son of a bitch. I got him.
[to Bond]
Sheriff J.W. Pepper What are you? Some kinda doomsday machine, boy? Well, *we* got a cage strong enough to hold an animal like you here!
Felix Leiter Captain, would you enlighten the Sheriff, please?
State Trooper Yessir. J.W., let me have a word with ya. J.W., now, this fellow's from London, England. He's a Englishman workin' in cooperation with our boys, a sorta... secret agent.
Sheriff J.W. Pepper Secret agent? On whose side?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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