Sheriff J.W. Pepper There's that son of a bitch. I got him.

[to Bond]

Sheriff J.W. Pepper What are you? Some kinda doomsday machine, boy? Well, *we* got a cage strong enough to hold an animal like you here!

Felix Leiter Captain, would you enlighten the Sheriff, please?

State Trooper Yessir. J.W., let me have a word with ya. J.W., now, this fellow's from London, England. He's a Englishman workin' in cooperation with our boys, a sorta... secret agent.