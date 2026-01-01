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Film rating
6.8
Rate15 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
Sheriff J.W. PepperThere's that son of a bitch. I got him.
[to Bond]
Sheriff J.W. PepperWhat are you? Some kinda doomsday machine, boy? Well, *we* got a cage strong enough to hold an animal like you here!
Felix LeiterCaptain, would you enlighten the Sheriff, please?
State TrooperYessir. J.W., let me have a word with ya. J.W., now, this fellow's from London, England. He's a Englishman workin' in cooperation with our boys, a sorta... secret agent.
Sheriff J.W. PepperSecret agent? On whose side?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.