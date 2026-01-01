Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Forbidden
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Forbidden
6.4

Forbidden

, 1953
Forbidden
USA / Romantic, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Forbidden
6.4

Synopsis

Eddie Darrow, seeking a mobster's widow in Macao, gets involved in a casino owner's affairs.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Eddie
Joanne Dru
Christine
Lyle Bettger
Justin
Marvin Miller
Chalmer
Victor Sen Yung
Allan
Alan Dexter
David Sharpe
Peter Mamakos
Sam
Mai Tai Sing
Soo Lee
Howard Chuman
Hon-Fai
Weaver Levy
Tang
Wong Artarne
Willie
Director Rudolph Maté
Writer William Sackheim, Gil Doud
Composer Frank Skinner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 2 December 1953
Release date
2 December 1953 USA
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
Forbidden, Strandgut, Amor Proibido, Contrabandistas de Macao, Contrabbandieri a Macao, Double filature, Drifting, Farligt vittne, Femme à la dérive, Flugten fra Macao, Interzis, Lábios que Mentem, O tyhodioktis tou Macao, Vaarallista rakkautta idässä, Zu Tode gehetzt, Ο τυχοδιώκτης του Μακάο, 命を賭けて

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Forbidden

Mister Cory
Mister Cory Drama
1957, USA
6.0
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Romantic, Comedy
1969, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.0
All American
All American Romantic, Sport, Drama
1953, USA
5.0
The Green Glove
The Green Glove Crime, Drama, Mystery
1952, France
6.0
No Sad Songs for Me
No Sad Songs for Me Drama
1950, USA
6.0
Prime Target
Prime Target Crime, Drama
1991, USA
4.0
Trapeze
Trapeze Drama
1956, USA
6.0
The Black Shield of Falworth
The Black Shield of Falworth Romantic, Adventure
1954, USA
6.0
The Last Tycoon
The Last Tycoon Drama, Romantic
1976, USA
6.0
The List of Adrian Messenger
The List of Adrian Messenger Drama, Crime
1963, USA
6.0
The Mirror Crack'd
The Mirror Crack'd Thriller, Crime, Drama
1980, Great Britain
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more